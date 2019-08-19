Court Stops Suspension Of APC National Vice Chairman

Justice M. Dogon Daji of a High Court of Justice in Sokoto state has restrained the All Progressives Congress, APC, from giving effect to the suspension of the National Vice Chairman of the party in the North-West, Inuwa Abdulkadir.

The court in an order dated August 15th and obtained by our Correspondent also granted an injunction stopping the leadership of the APC from interfering in the duties and functions of the plaintiff as officer of the party.

Last month, APC’s spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, announced through a statement, the suspension of Abdulkadir over alleged “ anti-party activities”

He said in the statement, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has upheld the disciplinary actions of Magajin Gari “A” Ward, Sokoto North Local Government, and the Party’s Sokoto State Executive Committee on the Party’s National Vice Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir,” Issa-Onilu said.

The party organs in Sokoto State had earlier expelled Abdulkadir and passed on their recommendation to the NWC for ratification,” he added.

The spokesman said the decision to suspend Abdulkadir was upheld at a meeting of the NWC held at the Party’s National Secretariat on Thursday.

“Abdulkadir failed to utilise the opportunity to defend himself before the disciplinary committee set up by the NWC to look into the various petitions received against certain members of our party,” Onilu said.

But not satisfied with the decision of the party, the plaintiff approached the court to set aside the decision.

Respondent in the case are the APC, its Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Isa Sadiq Achida and Sambo Bello Danchadi.

In his application before the court, he prayed the court, through his counsel, Mr S. S. Auta, Esq., for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the respondents by themselves, their agents or any other person acting on their authority from interfering with the plaintiff’s membership rights and privileges and or the rights and privileges and duties/functions of the plaintiE/applicant as officer (National Vice Chairman, North West Zone) pending the hearing and determination of the motion.

He also prayed for an order directing the respondents to maintain status quo at the time of instituting pending Suit No: 85/33/3019. in order not to make the eventual judgment worthless or a futile exercise.

In granting the applicant’s motion, Justice Dogon Daji said, ‘’The defendants/respondents by themselves. their agents or any other person acting on their authority are hereby restrained from interfering with the plaintiff/applicant’s membership rights and privileges and or the rights and privileges and duties/functions of the Plaintiff/Applicant as officer and National Vice Chairman, North West Zone of’ the 1” Defendant] Respondents pending the determination and the hearing of the motion on notice and the substantive suit No: 58/33/2019’’.