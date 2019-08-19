Impact Assessment Of Economic Policies – A Challenge For Nigeria’s National Security

Economic policy is a term used to describe the actions of government that are intended to influence the economy of a city, state, or nation. Economic policies made by the Government are mainly referred to as macroeconomic policies. According to Jhingan (2007), macroeconomic policies refer to the instruments by which a government tries to regulate or modify the economic affairs of the country in keeping with certain objectives. Usually, the policy targets are the specific values which a government attaches to its various objectives of macroeconomic policies. Some key examples of such targets include economic growth, full employment and price stability. Economic policy is also the action statement of a government relating to particular aspects or sections of the economy that describe the intended objectives and how to achieve them. Generally, the objective of economic policy is to improve the welfare of the people either in the short or long run. Economic realities dictate policy priorities, hence, the trade-off in costs and benefits of economic policies.

In order to achieve desirable impacts, Economic policies are normally formulated in response to identified and carefully analysed problems in the economy over a defined period of time. The quality of data input into policy formulation is critical to evolving policies that affect the macro- economy in the most desired sector.

Policy formulation is critical in determining the performance of firms, farmers, households, public sector bodies and other economic units. Economic development of a country depends on the quality of its policy framework, the decisions taken, and the process involved in formulating each decision. Policies are often made on the basis of perception, conventional wisdom and disposition of particular interest groups or bureaucratic interests. However, more often than not, this is followed by a mere partial technical analysis and information whenever available written hurriedly at very short notice. Economic policy makers more often decide on matters without first obtaining full and detailed knowledge of the possible consequences on their decisions. Such policies start running and the consequences are dealt with as they occur. Economic policy decisions emerging from such a process are likely to set-off a chain of unanticipated actions which in turn may lead to policy reversals.

However, the journey between identifying an economic issue and promulgating a policy decision to address it is not a well signposted path nor is it a level playing ground. More often, it is full of landmines and resembles movement through a thick forest. Where serious attention is not given to impact assessment, some economic policies may be motivated by various self-interests to the impairment of national security. Where thorough impact assessments of such policies are done, maximum benefits to the economy is guaranteed while the downside effects are minimized. The aim of impact assessment is to establish whether or not the new policy is the best way of achieving stated objective.

Impact assessment is a process that allows analysis of the likely effects or impacts of a range of possible options for formulating or implementing a policy change. It is a formal process through which the consequences of an action may be predicted, determined or measured. Impact assessment is all encompassing and includes specific assessment on areas like competition, small firms, legal, sustainable development, health, human rights, security, environmental, etc. The desired assessment should be proportional to the likely impact of the proposed policy. Where impact is little or is to a small group or few institutions or where costs and benefits are likely to be small, assessment should be short. However, where the impact will be substantial, more data and analysis will be required.

Once an economic policy is adopted, costs and benefits begin to ensue. The need to achieve optimal results from policies therefore, underpins the importance of impact assessment. Policy makers need to be advised on the range of consequences and risks involved as fully as possible before and after they take their decisions. Impact Assessment of economic policies is thus, one vital way of ensuring relationship exists between Nigeria’s economic interest and its national interest. The thrust of this paper therefore, seeks to assess the impact of economic policies as a challenge to Nigeria’s national security.

According to O’Flynn (2010), impact assessment is made in order to:

Demonstrate success. This can for instance further justify funds received and support success in soliciting for more funding. Increase understanding of how our efforts impact on local communities in order to improve the effectiveness of future interventions

iii. Enhance accountability to the people

iiii. Use lessons from impact assessment to advocate for changes in behavior, attitudes, policy and legislation at all levels.

The list demonstrates that impact assessment is essential both to demonstrate success and to learn about where policy makers can do better. Equally important is the relationship between impact assessment of economic policies and economic and national security.

Economic security is the ability of a nation state to follow its choice of policies to develop the National Economy in a manner desired. In today’s world, economic security policy arguably forms an important part of our National Security as does Military policy. Wolf & Neu (2006) define economic security as the ability of a nation to protect or advance its economic interest in the face of events, developments or actions that may threaten or block these interests. These threats may be foreign or domestic in origin, international or accidental and the consequences of human or natural forces. Just like other countries, the economic and security challenges facing Nigeria have implications for the nation’s national security.

The major challenge to Nigeria’s ability to manage the threats to its national security is that of weak congruence between its economic policies, economic security and impact assessment. The lack of an effective impact assessment has undermined how knowledgeable and prepared we are; how we deploy resources to achieve minimal threats; how effective the resources deployed are; and how patriotic and united Nigerians are against threats of insecurity. The lack of congruence between key variables is evident in Nigeria’s (near steady) underwhelming performance in the UN Human Development Index reports.

In the 2014 UN Human Development Index reports, Nigeria was ranked 152nd out of the 188 countries assessed and also scored [life expectancy (52.8 years); inequality (adjusted HDI value 0.514); education (means years of schooling – 5.9 years); poverty (multidimensional poverty index (percent) – 0.279; income (GNI per capita in PPP terms – US$5,341); and income inequality of 28.4%]. The world rankings depict Nigeria as a troubled nation. While several factors could have contributed to Nigeria’s security situation today, Danbazau (2014) notes that poor governance and lack of effective leadership at all levels of governance are central in attempting to explain the problem. Similarly, Deficits in infrastructure, security, corruption, and unemployment remain major challenges to economic growth. What is needed is new vision for economic future that can confront political realities and their effects on the real world. This new version of our economic future must also reflect Nigeria’s national security interest.

National Security is a state where the unity, well-being, values and beliefs, democratic process, mechanism of governance and welfare of the nation and her people are perpetually improved and secured through military, political and economic resources. In other words, a state of insecurity can be said to exist where continuous improvement in the socio-political and economic well- being of the people and state is absent or impaired. Maier 1990 says National Security is best described as a capacity to control those domestic and foreign conditions that the public opinion of a given community believes necessary to enjoy its own self-determination or autonomy, prosperity and well-being. In order to possess national security, it is said that a nation must possess economic security, energy security, environmental security etc. National security is the requirement to maintain the survival of the state through the use of economic, diplomacy, power projection and political power (Prince & Tochukwu, 2014).

National Security interest of Nigeria is its capacity to promote the pursuit and realization of the fundamental needs and vital interest of its citizens and nation and to protect them from threats which may be economic, social, environmental, political, military, ‘energy’ and National Resource and Cyber Security. Nigeria’s National interest is one for which foreign and security policies need be designated most importantly, in terms of the fact that without it all other interests cannot be achieved. National security interest is again, the ability of a state to perpetuate its existence and sustain its values. Olusanya & Akindele R.A., (1986) say this will require the preservation of the nation as an integral unit, and also entail the safeguarding of the independence, unity and territorial security of the nation from acts of aggression both internally and externally instigated or fostered force. This objective must be at the back of the mind of economic policy makers.

Nigerian’s economic policy like the economic policies of other nations begins with the identification and articulation of national interests. It is assumed that whatever these national interests represent become the principal consideration in the formulation and execution of national policies. National interest could therefore, be the aggregate of the security interests of all individuals, communities, ethnic groups, political entities, and is in affirmation of the paramount importance which is attached to safety, security and the prosperity of individuals and institutions within Nigeria and what belongs to Nigeria and Nigerians abroad (Igbokwe, 2014).

Flowing from the foregoing, a country’s economic interest could be put as the desire of a nation to improve the wellbeing and welfare of her citizens both in the short and long run. Nigeria’s economic vision according to VISION 20:2020 is “to create a large, strong and diversified, sustainable and competitive economy that effectively harnesses the talents and energies of its People and responsibly exploits its natural endowments to guarantee a high standard of living and quality of life to its Citizens.” The three pillars of Nigeria’s Economic Interest are;

Guaranteeing the productivity and wellbeing of the people b) Optimizing the key sources of economic growth Fostering sustainable social and economic developments

Structure Of The Nigerian Economy

Since after independence, Nigeria has remained largely consistent in its place globally and the historical burden it carries as the most strategic “Black Country” in the world. Nigeria is the largest geographical unit in West Africa, with a land area of 923,768 square kilometres and as at December 2015, has an estimated population of 180 million, 42.9% of whom are below 15 years of age. A short presentation of the structure of Nigeria’s Economy from a historical perspective will lay a foundation of understanding policy interplay with National, Economic and Security Interest. Several years after independence, the country was perceived as a relatively secured nation in the West African sub-region because of its steady economic growth and leadership role in the Economic Community of African States (ECOWAS).

Agriculture dominates other sectors in the contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The agricultural sector has contributed positively and consistently to economic growth in Nigeria, reaffirming the sector’s importance in the economy. However, its contribution has reduced gradually over the years since 1960. The sudden discovery of crude oil truncated the nation’s steady drive towards sustainable economic development as the focus of Federal government shifted from commercial agriculture to crude oil exploration and exploitation (Dode, 2011). Overall contribution of agriculture to GDP dropped from 64.1% in 1960 to 28.35% in 2002, 20.86% in 2015 and 19.71% in Q2 of 2016.

Similarly, the contribution of Trade to Nominal GDP was 21.16% in the Second Quarter of 2016, higher than the contribution of 18.87% recorded in the corresponding period of 2015. Information and Communications sector contributed 12.62% to total Nominal GDP in the Second Quarter of 2016 also lower than the 13.89% recorded in the same quarter of 2015. Other key contributors to GDP as at Q2 2016 are as follows:

Construction – 4.22%, Manufacturing – 8.95%, Finance and Insurance to real – 3.05%, Real Estate Services – 8.64%, the Oil sector contributed 8.26% to total real GDP and Others – 3.09%.

A close study of trends in the economy will reveal the following features:

Declining relevance of crude oil. Contribution to GDP rose from 0.3% in 1960 to 40.6% in 2002 and dropped to 16.0% ten years after (2012). As at Q2 of 2016, oil contributed only 8.26% of GDP. Agriculture dominates the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) however, its contribution has declined over the years. Inflation has risen rapidly from 8% in 2014 to 9.6% in 2015 and 17.13% in Q2 of 2016. Unemployment rate increased continually from 7.8% in 2014 to 9.9% in 2015 and 13.3% in Q2 of 2016. Declining FDI. Foreign Direct Investment dropped from $1165.96 million in 2014 to $898.1 million in 2015. The figure for Q2 2016 stood at 887.32. High dependency. Despite commendable effort towards diversification, the economy is largely import dependent and relies on crude oil export as its major export and source of foreign exchange.

Given the above realities, it can be argued that the policies being made have not been able to sufficiently induce improved performance of the Nigerian economy. The state of the economy presents a policy nightmare, a clog in our pursuit of Economic and National Interest and of course a National Security challenge. The various choices of monetary and fiscal policies over the years have contributed significantly to the Nigeria’s present day macroeconomic environment.

In the past decade, Nigeria has pursued a restrictive monetary policy of inflation targeting and fiscal responsibility. Over these periods, the successes of various economic reforms pursued by the government and other prudent policies have no doubt contributed to the consolidation of macro-economic stability and improvements in major economic indicators. While it is obvious that the Nigerian economy has experienced impressive rate of growth in the past decade, it is also true that such length of growth has not translated to the expected increase in employment opportunities and poverty reduction. Several (recent) macro-economic policies have been narrowly focused on reducing inflationary trends in the economy through inflation targeting and stabilizations of the debt to GDP ratio.

In the face of recent severe pressures on our external reserves and foreign exchange supply crises, the CBN abandoned its fixed rate policy in favour of a flexible and multiple market model, which implied a floating exchange rate regime. By June, 2016, the Bank announced a flexible exchange rate regime aimed at making foreign currencies more accessible. However, this key policy decision is yet to impact the economy favourably as major macroeconomic parameters have worsened since then. Inflation, unemployment, poverty and exchange rate have all recorded an upward trend movement. The lack of broad based approach in Macro-economic policy is said to have proven counter-productive to the overall goal of real output and employment in the Nigerian Economy.

Nigeria has had a history of narrowly framed macro-economic policies. For example, the structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) designed by the IMF-World Bank was aimed at changing and restructuring the production and consumption pattern in the economy. The current macroeconomic policy instruments tend to jeopardize Government’s responsibility of employment creation and its resolve to be the employer of last resort. There is a need for a more broad-based and prudent macroeconomic strategy in order to protect the vulnerable Nigerians in line with the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) and sustainable long-term development goals in the Country. A broad based monetary policy regime is recommended where a Central Bank sees itself more as an agency of development rather than one focusing narrowly on price stability.

Other policy alternatives include widening of the inflation target band and creating new tools to accomplish employment and growth targets, credit policies to support employment and industrial policies. But the question is how much impact assessment of CBN’s inflation targeting Monetary Policy framework on productive employment and poverty reduction in Nigeria has been done? How much threat does this lack of assessment pose to our National Security and National Interest?

Just like monetary policies, fiscal policy plays a crucial role in the Nigerian economy and can be used to achieve development goals such as productive employment and poverty reduction. Although, several governments present a conservative fiscal policy outlook, balancing expenditure and revenue remains the biggest challenge. Nigeria’s expenditure habit is skewed on recurrent spending than on capital. Nigeria’s fiscal policy since the 1980s has lacked the desirable ingredients required for effectiveness as a tool of macro-economic management as the policy has historically suffered inconsistency with other macro-economic policies. Over the years and till date, budgetary administration has been characterised by irregular release of budgeted funds, poor monitoring of Government expenditure, large fiscal deficit and high dependence on unstable oil market.

The above factors explain the level of vulnerability of the Nigerian economy and government fiscal operations to adverse external shocks and economic disequilibrium. Our Fiscal policy has historically reflected oil dependency since the 1960s. In the 60s, a seven-year first National Development plan (1962 – 1968) was aimed at industrializing the economy through import substitution strategy. The political crisis in the late 1960s leading to the civil war (1967 – 1970) derailed the plan. In the 1970s, the end of the civil war in 1970 brought about economic policies for reconciliation and reconstruction. This meant huge investments in infrastructure by the FGN. The military command structure that came with the end of the civil war created a strong central government which has remained a major determinant of the nature of economic policies in Nigeria today.

Also, the 1974 and 1977 indigenization Decree sought to produce the commanding heights of the Nigerian economy in the hands of Nigerians. Many foreign investors divested from Nigeria on account of the indigenization policy. The 1986/1988 Structural Adjustment Programme by Babangida’s Administration with the active support of the World Bank/IMF was considered as Nigeria’s first bold move on reforming the economy. The policy achieved some limited success but suffered later reversals and inconsistencies. The Abacha Government (1995-1998) re- regulated the economy by capping exchange and interest rates.

In the 2000s and up till 2003, the country lacked very clear economic direction due to weak economic and legal environment coming out of the 1990s. From 2004 however, things began to change with the introduction of an economic agenda christened National Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy (NEEDS). NEEDS was designed as a medium-term strategy to implement series of reforms for a diversified Nigerian economy by 2007. The NEEDS sets specific goals in major indices such as wealth creation employment generation, institutional reforms and social charter. Next was the 7 point Agenda of the Musa Yar’adua’s government and of course the transformation Agenda under President Goodluck Jonathan. Unfortunately, the present administration is yet to articulate an economic blueprint.

Impacts Of Macroeconomic Policies In Nigeria

With the introduction of a flexible foreign exchange market, inflation which has relatively been under control in the past couple of years skyrocketed, rising from 9.1% to 17.3% within December 2015 and September 2016. Credits to businesses have declined notwithstanding CBN’s efforts to promote lending to small businesses in the country. The latest rise in MPR from 12% 14% indicates the CBN supports for funding of SMEs to be based on tight monetary policy. Both intended and unintended consequences of our monetary policy stance have virtually stagnated credit to the private sector particularly small and medium enterprises by commercial banks.

Given severe pressures on external reserve and foreign exchange supply crisis in recent times, the CBN adopted a float exchange system- with naira effectively exchanging for between N300 and N320 at the interbank market. Exchange rate policy is important in measuring impacts on prices, international trade and foreign direct investment. Notwithstanding the efforts towards diversification, about 90 percent

Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings is hitherto dependent on crude oil export receipt. The recent price crash in global oil market has a direct impact on the supply of foreign exchange in Nigeria and revenue allocation to the three tiers of government. From the domestic perspective, the high propensity for imported goods leads to high demand for foreign exchange and a depletion of the foreign reserves. With Nigeria’s exchange rate management still evolving, monetary policy must be geared towards increased production in the non-oil sectors, less importation and increase export.

The introduction of a floating exchange rate system is yet to attract inward foreign direct investment (FDI) sufficiently. Nigeria’s tight monetary policies affect negatively the inflow of foreign non-oil private investment into the country. Records do show however, that there was a surge in FDI between 2005 and 2008 both in form of portfolio and real sector of the economy with the former being higher. The positive rating by Fitch International during the period, increase in our foreign reserve, subsisting democracy amongst others are said to be responsible for the surge. FDI also rose again in 2011 and 2012 to $8.84 billion and $8.92 billion respectively. However, due to the fragility of the global economy and the slump in oil prices Nigeria has witnessed a downward trend in FDI from $5.61 billion in 2013 to $4.7 billion in 2014 and $3.07 billion in 2015.

With regards to debt profile, Nigeria’s local and international debt owed as at 31st December, 2015 is $65.43bn (about N12.61tn) according to the Debt Management Office. During the same period, external debt stood at $10.72bn (about N2.11tn) – owed by the Federal and State Governments. Also, the domestic debt stood at N8.84tn ($55.6bn) – owed by the FG alone. The DMO believes Nigeria has over- borrowed from domestic sources when compared to its level of foreign debt. The Federal Executive Council has approved medium term Debt Management Strategy. There is the need to rebalance the structure of the national debt considering the high interest burden from domestic debts. The appropriate ratio according to the DMO should be 60/40 for domestic/foreign debts respectively. At present the difference between the domestic and external average cost of borrowing is about 8% per annum.

A Government’s debt as a percent of GDP is used by investors to measure a country ability to make future payments on its debt, thus affecting the country borrowing costs and government bond yields. But the debt to GDP ratio of Nigeria as at March 2016 stood at 14%; up from 11.5% recorded in 2015. If it is revenues that pay debts instead of GDP, it goes to say that the Nigerian economy must be productive in order to pay back the rising debts. The forgoing underscores the need to motivate the real and informal sectors towards higher productivity. A vibrant real sector with active agriculture and manufacturing activities can create more linkages in the economy than any other sector. The active real sector would therefore, reduce the economic pressure on the external sector. The relevance of the real sector is also manifested in its capacity building role as well as in its high employment and income generating potentials. For the real sector of the economy to optimize the above potentials, it has to be supported by an efficient financial system (herein lies the importance of a good monetary policy).

An efficient financial system will enhance more efficient allocation of resources, rapid accumulation of physical and human capital as well as foster technological progress and economic growth. The Central Bank of Nigeria’s development role and efforts towards boosting real sector activities gave rise to various initiatives aimed at increasing output, generating employment, diversifying the revenues base of the economy, increasing foreign exchange earnings and promoting value chain activities on the real sector. But again, the salient questions to ask are; what are the impacts of such policy initiatives and why has the Real Sector remained moribund especially with the impressive growth rate in our GDP before 2015?

Like the real sector, the informal sector plays essential roles in the progress of developing nations. The real sector refers to the part of the economy that does not fall under the purview of organised or formal regulation. The informal sector in Nigeria typifies the Nigerian paradox of growth and poverty. Most of the incomes generated by the informal economy are usually not recorded for taxation purposes and are often unavailable for inclusion in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) computations. It is said that two third of the Nigerian population owns barely 2% of its wealth, putting the country amongst such underdeveloped states in Africa when measured by income inequality. According to Fitch Reports (2016), the level of poverty (productivity index) in Nigeria has maintained a constant rise, reaching its all-time high of 72 percent by August 2016. A sharp fall in price of oil in the international market, leading to a recession was also identified for the rise in stunted growth of the economy and a rise in poverty level of an average citizen, who now lives on $0.5 per day from $1.1 in the past five years.

Given the above circumstances, one will expect key custodians of the economy to be asking such question as; can inequality in wealth distribution create distortions capable of forcing people into the informal sector? In environments that suffer economic distortions, couldn’t vices such as corruption, kidnapping, militancy, political thuggery, drug runs, Boko Haram, Internet scam, etc. be packaged as informal businesses? The decades of petro dollars, official neglect towards agriculture and small scale manufacturing, civil strife and non-inclusive policies all contributed to underdevelopment and infertile ground for informal economy.

Summary/ Conclusion

In today’s world, economic security policy has become an important part of National security as does military defence policy. Nigerian’s economic policy should begin with the identification and articulation of our national interests and security interests. Nigeria’s National Security Interest is its capacity to promote and protect the pursuit and realization of the fundamental needs and vital interest of its citizens and the nation. This pursuit is fraught with threats such as economic, social, environmental, political, military etc. Nigeria’s economic security is one of its most important threats. It is the country’s ability to follow its choice of policies to develop the national economy in a manner that guarantees national interest and security. As has been presented, economic policy formation is a serious business and where serious attention is not given to impact assessment, some economic policies may be undermined by narrow self-interest, lack of enough data, over-centralization, lack of understanding of the issues, claim to knowledge, and lack of adequate consultation.

Even as the crusade towards diversification of the economy away from oil continues, another great challenge facing Nigeria also is how to effectively channel the (declining) wealth from the oil and gas industry so as to achieve socio-economic development. Why for instance, does the greatest oil producer in Sub-Saharan Africa have one of the world’s third largest concentration of poor people? There is virtual agreement among observers that corruption – political and economic primarily explains poverty in Nigeria. Corruption among public servants has held back economic growth and development and frustrated incentives to align budgetary allocations with development priorities. Additionally, while the present administration of President Buhari’s accomplishments with fighting economic and non-economic forms of corruption is without question, resolute and commendable, the war against corruption is far from being won.

Why have we as a nation not been able to break the cycle of policy failures, policy reversals and failed implementation? Ineffective implementation of policies and laws and policy reversals pose serious challenges to governance. For example, Nigeria has not lived up to her obligations under several national and international conventions that she has signed or ratified. This is reflected, among other things, in the institutions, mechanisms and economic policy processes which are still largely inchoate and exhibit several imperfections and fault-lines that are sometimes evident even to the casual observer, in the formulation and implementation of the country’s economic policy.

This paper concludes by presenting some more posers as follows:

Do our policy makers adequately appreciate what Nigeria’s National Interest, Economic Security and National Security entail?

Do we really know the difference between State Security and National Security?

Isn’t it time we integrate our understanding of the various elements of our National Interest?

Shouldn’t our National Security Community, the National Assembly, the Private Sector, Public Sector and Civil Society be incorporated in a grand coalition for Impact Assessment of our Economic Policies?

Where do we go from here?

The increasing importance of economic, industrial and technological advancements with significant movement in the direction of single global economy has made it imperative for economic policy formulation to be integrated into National security policy. In the light of the above assessment, it is imperative that Nigeria’s leadership promote democratic reform and usher in good governance to enable Nigeria achieve socio-economic development. Like the National Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy (NEEDS), there is need for establishing and regular review of an economic blueprint reflective of Nigeria’s plan towards prosperity and eventual national security. From the national security perspective of aligning our national economic goals with national security goals, the next is a continuous and thorough impact assessment of economic policies and implementation.

In this era of increasing global integration and diffusion of security threats, the national economic policies of Nigeria should therefore be designed to enhance the nations capacity to pursue its vital national security interests in an international system that is more often than not, characterized by conflict of interests and objectives.

– Dr Ndanusa, OON, is Chief Executive Officer/MD, Global Mandate Consulting, Abuja