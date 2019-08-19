Insecurity: NSCDC’s Agro-rangers Changing The Narrative

In response to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s desire for the diversification of the economy away from oil dependence, the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu set up the Agro-rangers, an arm of the Corps meant to curb the nefarious activities of cattle rustlers, armed robbers and kidnappers so as to deal with the security challenges being faced by small and large scale commercial and industrial farmers in order to grow agriculture in Nigeria.

Following due diligence and rigorous planning, Agro-rangers have finally taken off. By the grace of God, the Rangers will also put a stop to the frequent clashes between herders and farmers, a problem that has reduced agricultural and pastoral activities to a disturbingly very low level. A well thought out programme that cannot be called to question, the exploits of Agro-rangers has received national acclaim.

Interestingly, due to the magnitude of the responsibilities of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the National Assembly has also hinted of its desire to provide adequate funding to the Corps to enable it cope with its workload. Needless to state, however, a peep into the scope of work of the Corps will suffice.

The Corps is a security outfit that ensures safety of lives and public infrastructure in the power, telecommunication, oil, transportation, mines and steel sectors in Nigeria through the deployment of anti-vandal troop created by the Commandant-General, Abdullahi Gana.

Other areas where the Corps has done well include disaster management, monitoring, licensing and training of private guard companies in order to dismantle quackery and ensure professionalism.

As a result of the impact the Civil Defence Corps has made, many agencies of government, departments, parastatals as well as state governments have sought its co-operation in order to provide protection. Of particular interest is the call on the Corps Commandant-General by the Borno State governor to deploy more Agro-rangers personnel to his state in order to help improve the security situation in the State so that displaced farmers can comfortably go back to their farms.

He made this call when he launched the first batch of the Agro-rangers scheme in Maiduguri, where he pledged to donate office facilities and 14 vehicles, out of which 8 have been delivered. However, beyond Borno State, the Commandant-General has also assured farmers across the country of their safety. According to him, ‘’the Corp will provide physical security to the proposed 250 cattle ranches across the country as well as other agro-allied investments. This is taken seriously because farming is one of the main sources of livelihood to most people living in our local communities.’’

Big farms like the Golden Hectres and Gurara Farms along Abuja – Kaduna road and the ones along Abeokuta-Sango Otta road as well as the palm oil plantations in Benin City in Edo State to mention but a few, already have security covers by the Corps’ Agro-rangers.

The Northern Governors Forum as a body has also sought the support of the Corps in the area of national security following the incredible manner in which it discharges its mandate across the nation. The forum unanimously characterised the Corps as a ‘’disciplined workforce’’. In their view, ’’without discipline, the Corps would not have succeeded in its fight against crime and other forms of societal ills.”

Consequently, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have set machinery in motion to check such untoward occurrences. Right now the Corps is set to ensure that only licensed miners operate in most minefields. This will raise the revenue profile of government by a very wide margin.

What is more, for some time now, vandals who break pipelines, run illegal refineries and steal crude oil within the Niger Delta region have the personnel of the Corps to contend with. The Corps has also foiled many kidnap attempts in addition to rescuing many victims.

Sporting activities is also another area the Corps has excelled. Over the years, the organisation has emerged the overall winner in almost all the competitions, be it Ministry of Interior tournament or the Chief of Defence Staff cup. This helps personnel keep fit physically, mentally and emotionally, which enhances their capacity to fight crime. A few months ago, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu also called for joint training between the Nigeria Police Force and the Civil Defence Corps-a pointer to inter-agency collaboration.This will ensure synergy during security and related operations.

A well natured man, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu’s tremendous sense of duty, patriotism and kind disposition combine to make his successes on the job seamless. Those who are familiar with his humility will not agree less. A possessor of uncommon courage and integrity, the Commandant-General has been a great advocate of public propriety and rectitude; qualities most Nigerians gladly espouse.True to type, his noble intentions have brought credibility to the corps he heads.

He promotes truth and openness with consummate ease. On our part as citizens we should support the Agro rangers to fight insecurity and help secure our agricultural development.

–Dr. Yarima writes from Abuja