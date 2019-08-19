Lafarge Africa Seeks Entries For Sustainable Construction

As the world counts down to the 2030 United Nations’ projection for sustainable cities, Lafarge Africa is calling for entries from professionals and students for the 6th International LafargeHolcim awards for Sustainable Construction.

The awards recognise and reward innovative projects for professionals and “bold ideas” from students that address sustainability in construction. The competition emphasizes the important role that architecture, engineering, urban planning and related disciplines have in achieving a more sustainable future.

At a press conference recently held in Lagos, communications, public affairs and sustainable development director, for Lafarge Africa, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, urged more Nigerians to submit entries for the award. She disclosed that engineers, architects, builders, planners, construction firms, project owners, students and non-governmental organizations working in the building industry are all eligible to apply.

Explaining the process of evaluation, the Sustainable Development and Corporate Brand manager, Lafarge Africa, Ms. Titilope Oguntuga said that the criteria, the five “target issues” for sustainable construction, is transparent: “innovation and transferability”, “ethical standards and social inclusion”, “resource and environmental performance”, “economic viability and compatibility” as well as “contextual and aesthetic impact”, constitute the evaluation criteria.

“Entries for the LafargeHolcim Awards will close on February 25, 2020.