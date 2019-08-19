Lawan, Omo-Agege, Others Condemn Attack On Ekweremadu

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the deputy president of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege condemned what they described as a shameful assault on former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on Saturday in Nuremberg, Germany.

Senator Ekweremadu was to give a keynote address at the Second Igbo Annual Cultural Festival and Convention organised by Ndi-Igbo Germany in that city when a mob, which identified itself as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), invaded the venue and attacked him.

Ekweremadu, an illustrious son of Ndigbo who in his political career, is said to have consistently identified with and defended the cause of his people, had his cloth torn during the attack.

“It is incredibly absurd for anybody to blame the distinguished Senator for the violent criminal activities in his home base, the purported reason cited by the mob for the bewildering attack,” Lawan said in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Ola Awoniyi.

“Senator Ekweremadu, like all his distinguished colleagues in the Ninth Assembly of the Senate, is concerned about the insecurity and other challenges in that area and other parts of Nigeria. Senator Ekweremadu has also been at the forefront of the patriotic efforts to find lasting solutions to the challenges.”

“The barbaric attack on Senator Ekweremadu at a forum to which he was invited to contribute to charting a course for the progress and happiness of Ndigbo debase our values as civilised people. It is most reprehensible and should be condemned by all right-thinking Nigerians,” Lawan said.

He urges the German authorities to identify those involved in the despicable act so that the law can take its course against them.

Lawan urges Nigerians to always reflect deeply and broadly before embarking on a course of action and advises the youth to ventilate whatever grievances they have along lines prescribed by the law and recommended by reason and democratic ethos.

The Senate President also urges Senator Ekweremadu not to be deterred by the incident from his path of service to his people and Nigerians in general, but to take it as part of the sacrifice of leadership.

Also, Omo-Agege said the violent attack on former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu by persons said to be members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Nuremberg, Germany is not only a dastardly exportation of irrationality but an aggressive international affront against the image of Igbos and Nigeria.

In a press release issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yomi Odunuga on Sunday, Senator Omo-Agege expressed shock over the undeserved assault and called on law enforcement agencies in Germany to investigate and bring to book all those involved in the vicious attack.

“Senator Ekweremadu honoured the invitation of patriotic Igbos in Germany who wanted him to deliver a keynote address at the event organized to commemorate the New Yam Festival but some aggressively discourteous elements hijacked the effort to perpetrate a disgraceful assault that seeks to deepen the portrayal of members of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) as enemies of democratic norms and values in which the majority must always have its way after the minority must have had its due say in all matters.

“What they did is not only a violent assault against the good image of the Igbo race across the world but an aggressive attack against the traditional norms of a people known to be hardworking and respectful of meaningful contributions by leaders such as Senator Ekweremadu.

“Such disappointing physical abuse also grossly disregards Senator Ekweremadu’s democratic antecedents and his long-standing commitment to the cause of his people. But, as he has said out of the usual largeness of his forgiving heart, these people know not what they do.

“Such criminal attack, along with other anti-social attempt to accuse, condemn and lynch anyone remains utterly condemnable and illegal, notwithstanding whether it takes place on Nigerian or foreign soil as it is the easiest invitation to anomie,” Senator Omo-Agege stated.

In the same vein, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condemned the attack on Ekweremadu.

The party, in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, insisted that the attack on Senator Ekweremadu was “uncalled for, unprovoked and cannot be justified under any guise whatsoever.”

The PDP added that such assault “on a leader is completely unacceptable and does not portray our nation in proper light.”

The PDP therefore charged the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany as well as the German government to take appropriate decisive action on the matter.

The party also urges the Federal Government, particularly, the National Assembly, “to take urgent comprehensive step to address issues leading to acts of resentment and agitations by Nigerians within and outside the country in the last four years, under President Muhammadu Buhari’s misrule.”

Similarly, Chairman, senate committee on services, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa( Niger East APC) has also condemned the attack on Ekweremadu.

The senator in a press statement made available to newsmen described the attack as callous, barbaric and uncultured.

He noted ‘The attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu is a callous manifestation of cruelty, an infringement of his right and barbaric way of expressing grievances. No human deserves to be demeaned in whatever way not to talk of a distinguished Senator who has given his all to growth of Nigeria.’

Speaking further, he expressed shock and also condemned the Nurnberg Attack.

’We are shocked and strongly condemn the Nurnberg, Germany, attack on Senator Ekweremadu. Civility is the creed that defines human conduct as violent agitation does not have a place in our land, rather we should renegotiate our structural inefficiencies.

“The attackers today only exposes their weaknesses and disregard for ethical conduct. Our collective work against violence & hate must continue with renewed vigour. My thoughts & prayers are with the senator” he added.