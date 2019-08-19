Northern Group Plans To Join #RevolutionNow Protest August 22

A northern Nigerian group under the aegis of Joint Northern Action Front has declared their support for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari but said that it has decided to join the #Revolution Now campaign from Thursday August 22, to express disappointment over the President’s failure to reign in the cabals in his government.

The group in a statement signed by the chairman, Samuel Katung and secretary, Tanko Mustapha and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja enjoined Northerners to support the #RevolutionNow campaign even as they reaffirmed that they are believers in the personal integrity and capabilities of President Muhammad Buhari “and it is out of love and desire to see him carry this country to the Next Level that we joined protests earlier to force him to take the wheel of the Nigerian ship and not forsake the country in the hands of a cabal without peoples mandate or human sympathy.”

It said the demand at that time was simply that the people of this country elected Muhammadu Buhari as their President, not members of the cabal.

The statement reads in part, “Only President Buhari has our mandate to govern over the affairs of this nation. President Buhari was asked to take back control of his Government and begin to walk his talk during the campaign by delivering on the promises made. These promises can only be achieved if the President is in the driver’s seat not passenger’s seat and if he is surrounded by patriotic men and women of goodwill who assisted him during the campaign in the eyes of the world, travel the nooks and crannies of this country to sell the ideology of the change mantra to the

generality of Nigerians.

“Today, Insecurity permeates a vast area of the northern region majorly caused by poverty and slow pace of governance at all levels.”

It said with all these problems going on in the country the time became overdue for a massive protest all over the country as called by Mr Sowore and the #Revolutionow team.

“While we recognize the right of individuals or other groups like the Coalition of Northern Groups to hold contrary opinion, we don’t see justification in CNG influencing the entire North not to participate in the RevolutionNow protests.

The group said its protests would takeoff as follows: “Kaduna, Bauchi, Benue, Plateau states- (Thursday, Friday 22-23 August 2019). After this, we analyze progress made and take up the second lap.”