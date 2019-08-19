HEALTH
Pharmaceutical Firm Harps On Daitry Supplements For Healthy Living
In a bid to improve the health of millions of Africans, a pharmaceutical firm, BF SUMA, has harped on daitery supplements intake for sufficient nutrients required by the body for healthy living.
The president, BF Suma, Mr Justin Jia, stated this while addressing journalists at the firm’s 11 years anniversary and car award ceremony, held in Abuja.
He said BF SUMA is a pharmaceutical arm of Bright Future Group, aimed at selling and distributing effective America standard dietary supplements in Africa to help improve the health status of its consumers.
Also at the event was the unveiling of 2 new products by The firm; the SUMA NMN with functions such as anti-aging, life extension, improved body function and energy metabolism booster as well as the SUMA Fit which is the balanced weight controlling program.
Uganda representative at the ceremony, Dr kawuma mutumba, said “the modern society now look at food nutrition as the best key and the best medicine from what we eat and when you look around, it is not easy for the modern generation and the 21st century to eat a truly nutritious food. They now go for fast food, fortified food and at the end of the day they cannot find the true nutrients the body would want to help them move on which would lead to deficiency in essential nutrients and complicated health challenges.
“Now, people can no longer do without oil, gases, sugar and so many other toxic things which the 2st century has brought as modernities.”
According to him, this challenge has resulted in the wellness industry going for food supplements while identifying BF SUMA as the best quality products with real natural ingredients which the body requires.
BF SUMA has over 9000 distributors in over 20 African countries and manufacturing sites in the united states of America, Germany and china,
The car award ceremony saw the company gave away cars to 31 qualified awardees from 6 Africa countries, including Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria.
The event also attracted the company distributors and guests from Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, and Dr Congo. Recognised at the event were high profile individuals from Nigeria which include Hon Samson Dikko, Alhaji Usman Alhaji and Kebbi state first lady.
