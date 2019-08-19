NEWS
Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Cabinet Tomorrow
Barring last minutes change of plans, Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will inaugurate the state’s Executive Council tomorrow, as the Lagos State House of Assembly concludes ratification process today.
The Governor dropped the hint at the weekend while receiving a body of retired top civil servants under the aegis of the Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS).
Sanwo-Olu said he would not delay the swearing-in of Commissioner- and Special Adviser-designates already cleared by the State House of Assembly.
According to him, the wheel of governance would be in full gear before the end of the week, in fulfillment of his campaign promise to inaugurate his cabinet within 90 days.
He added that new Permanent Secretaries would also be sworn in on Monday to complement the activities of Commissioners and Special Advisers.
His words, “Next week, by God’s grace, we are swearing in all other complements of cabinet and also Permanent Secretaries to have the engine of governance on full swing. At that point, we believe that all the campaign promises we made can come to reality and Lagosians can benefit more from the choice they made at the last election.”
The cabinet members are expected to be allocated their individual ministries during the inauguration ceremony .
The Governor described the body of retired civil servants as “valuable assets” to the state, noting that their actions while in service contributed to the “enviable height” Lagos attained among states in the nation.
Meantime, the adhoc Committee set up by Lagos State House of Assembly to screen 38 cabinet nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is expected to be presented to the House today, during plenary.
