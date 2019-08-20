2019 Election: Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku’s Appeal 

The Supreme Court has struck out an appeal filed against the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The appeal marked SC/738/2019 was filed against ruling of the Tribunal which it held that Atiku and the PDP do not have a reply to an application filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking the dismissal of their petition.

A five-man panel led by Justice Datijo Mohammed, struck out the appeal for having become statute barred.

PDP and Atiku had approached the apex court to challenge a ruling of the Tribunal which held that they failed to file a response to an application by the APC.

The APC’s application had prayed for among others the dismissal of the appellants’ petition at the tribunal.

Atiku and the PDP are by their petition before the tribunal challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the February 23, presidential election.