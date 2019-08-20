A’Ibom Govt Partners U.S. On Healthcare, Development

‘A’Ibom is a global treasure, ‘ says Envoy

Governor Udom Emmanuel has applauded the existing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the United States of America which has spanned several decades and particularly thanked the US Ambassador for his contributions to make Akwa Ibom and Nigeria a global family through Economic,Educational and cultural cooperation.

The governor made this known during a special banquet held in honour of the outgoing Ambassador of United State, Mr Stuart Symington and members of the diplomatic corps, at Government House Banquet Hall, on Monday.

He expressed appreciation to the diplomatic corps in their observer role during the last elections in the country and the rich counsel to the stakeholders for a hitch free democratic process.

The State chief executive also expressed appreciation to the United state for the choice of Akwa Ibom in the Pilot scheme to reduce the H.i.v /AIDS pandemic being a coastal state bordering other state and countries who interface daily for commerce and other Economic pursuits, adding that Akwa Ibom is richly blessed by human and economic potentials and sued for more bilateral cooperation to create wealth both for the state and country.

He described Mr. Symington as a brother with a passion for humanity and expressed regret that his tenure in the country as an Ambassador is short lived and wished him well as he returns to his home country.

In his remark, the outgoing Ambassador of the United States of America, Mr Stuart Symington, described Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel’s vision to industrialize Akwa Ibom state, equipped health care facilities and provide beautiful road network as placing the State on the global map as the State with the treasure.

While expressing appreciation to the people of Akwa Ibom and Nigeria for the hospitality accorded him throughout his stay in the country, the US envoy said that for sustainable development his country has chosen Akwa Ibom for the implementation of the Health care support next year to stem the tide of H.I.V/AIDS pandemic and make the state a place for succor to those affected by the disease.

These he said is buoyed by the love for humanity and the future of the younger generations and those unborn.

He said that provision is made for a hundred and thirty patients to benefit from the Health support system.

High point of the event was a toast proposed by former Ambassador to Russia, Chief Assam Assam SAN, for long lasting relationships and love for humanity in the Global family.

