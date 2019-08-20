Anambra Police Arrest Ex-Inspector For Robbery, 85 Cultists

A sacked Inspector of Police has been arrested in Anambra state in connection with armed robbery.

The suspect, one Hassan Abubakar, aged 35 years was arrested impersonating as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), along with one member of his gang, Ismaila Ahmed, aged 37 at Ihiala in Ihiala local government area by operatives of the state Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Mr Abubakar who hails from Otukpo in Benue state along with his co-partner, Ahmed told newsmen that he was forced to go into crime out of frustration after he was dismissed from the Police Force in 2015, for ‘mis-firing.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang paraded the two suspects yesterday at the state Police Command headquarters, Amawbia along with another armed robbery suspect, one Sunday Onyema, aged 35 years from Orlu, Imo state.

Onyema arrested by a team of the Command’s detectives at the popular Iweka area in Onitsha, the state commercial hub, inside a commercial bus on his way from Asaba, Delta state.

In addition to the recovery of a Police Beretta Pistol with breech number AO-4909Z loaded with 7-rounds of life ammunition, one expanded ammunition and six different telephone hand-sets, CP Abang stated that the arrest of Onyema led to the arrest of five other members of his gang, Felix Chukwujiama (33 years) ,Oluchukwu Anyaefule (32), both from Oba, Anambra state, Ikechukwu Ibezim(35), Ikechukwu Igwe(35 years), both from Orlu, Imo state and one Emeka Mamah, aged 34 from Nsukka in Enugu state.

The state police boss who also paraded 49 suspected cultists arrested by the Command’s Special Ant-Cultism Squad (SPACS) said that the total figure of suspected cultists arrested in less than a week in different parts of the state were actually 85, but, that 36 of them were screened out, while 10 had been charged to Court, just as 10 others were placed under supervision since they are under-aged even as 29 are still being investigated.

CP Abang while fielding questions from newsmen debunked the allegation that the Command released the leader of Eke- Awka market who is the stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state, Mr. Jude Agummadu following an intervention by the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, and the payment of N15million by the suspect.

He stated that he only released him on bail, adding that he would be charged to Court as soon as further investigations were concluded on his case.

CP Abang had, personally led a team of the Command’s detectives that arrested the Eke- Awka market leader, popularly known as ‘Baby Awka’, but, he was swiftly released the following day, an action, that left many tongues in Awka, the state capital wagging.

Meanwhile, Mr Agummadu had already denied the allegation that he is a member and sponsor of the Vikings Confraternity in the state, especially in Awka.

CP Abang who insisted that he would charge Agummadu to court stated that all the successes his Command recorded in fighting crime was as a result of the robust co-operation it enjoyed from the good people of the state and the governor, Chief Willie Obiano