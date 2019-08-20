Average Price Of Kerosene Decreases In July — NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene decreased to N316.03 in July from N316.43 in June.

The bureau said this in its “National Household Kerosene Price Watch (July 2019)’’ obtained from its website on Tuesday in Abuja.

The NBS said the price of kerosene decreased by -0.13 per cent month-on month and increased by 14.14 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

It said that states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Abia N388.33, Enugu N378.72 and Anambra N357.14.

It added that states with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Benue, Kwara and Nassarawa where the product was sold at N250.

“Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for kerosene decreased by -0.44 per cent month-on-month and increased by 21.10 per cent year-on-year to N1,211.18 in July from N1,1216.53 in June.

“States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Gombe N1,436.15, Taraba N1,376.21 and Jigawa N1,360.

“States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Osun N1, 071.15, Akwa Ibom N1, 070.75 and Bayelsa N1, 026.15.”

The NBS said that in arriving at the report, field work was done by more than 700 of its staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.

It said the NBS audit team subsequently conducted randomly selected verification of the prices recorded.