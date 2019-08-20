NEWS
Bandits Kill 4, Abduct 4 Others In Katsina Communities
The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed that four persons died in suspected bandits attack in Katsina community of Tsayu in Jibia local government area of the state, yesterday.
The incident occurred when the villagers reportedly mobilized and trailed the gunmen into the rocky thick forest surrounding the community ostensibly to recover the no fewer than four cows rustled by the bandits.
The acting public relations officer of the command, ASP Annas Abdullahi, in a statement, said the suspected criminals invaded the village around 3.30am yesterday morning and escaped into the forest with the animals they carted from the community.
Abdullahi also cautioned that people should always ensure synergy and cooperation with security agencies in dealing with the menace of cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed banditry and all forms of criminalities in the society.
Meanwhile, information available to LEADERSHIP indicated that gunmen also attacked communities in Dan Musa and Safana local government areas of the state yesterday before they allegedly struck in Jibia local government area but the police spokesman was yet to confirm the attacks in Dan Musa communities of Dantukuri and Baza as well as Zakka in Safana local government as at press time yesterday.
A source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, however said four people were reportedly abducted at Zakka yesterday by suspected gunmen that invaded the village around mid-night.
