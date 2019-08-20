Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship: PDP Screens Alaibe, Melaye, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday commenced screening of its governorship aspirants for Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship elections scheduled to hold on November 16.

The exercise held simultaneously at the Wadata Plaza and Legacy House secretariats of the party. While aspirants from Bayelsa were screened at Wadata Plaza, aspirants from Kogi were screened at Legacy House.

This comes as the chairman of the screening committee of the PDP governorship aspirants in Bayelsa State and governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde declared that the party has no preferred candidate for the November 16 election in the oil rich state.

Makinde specifically assured that the PDP screening committee members would be fair to all governorship aspirants from Bayelsa State, with a view to ensuring that the party goes into the proper election as a strong and united entity.

The governor gave the assurance in his opening speech at the commencement of the screening exercise at the PDP headquarters popularly known as Wadata House in Abuja yesterday.

According to the governors, “We will be fair to all the aspirants. The PDP has no preferred candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa State. “We don’t want a situation whereby our party will go into the election with a divided house. We want to go into the election as one big family that we are, with a view to retaining the state,” he said.

The screening committee chairman however appealed to the aspirants to cooperate with the committee to make the job easy.

He expressed confident that PDP will continue to remain a strong and united party, even after the primaries.

The chairman of the Screening Committee for Kogi is the governor of Taraba State, Dairus Ishaku.

Speaking with journalists after the screening, former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and governorship aspirant, Mr Timi Alaibe called on the delegates who will be electing the party’s candidate at the forthcoming primaries to think deeply in their decision to cast their votes for ‘those of us who are contesting”.

He added, “They (the delegates) should be clear in the decision to ensure that they vote for those whom they understand what they want to implement for our people. Those who have experience, those who have capacity”.

Alaibe promised to utilise government as an enabler for social reinvestment if he becomes the next governor of the state.

The current deputy governor of Bayelsa State, who is also an aspirant, Rear Admiral John Jonah (rtd), expressed satisfaction with the calibre of members of the screening committee, saying that they would do a good job.

According to Jonah, “I have the confidence that they will deliver. I am sure of clinching the ticket”.

As at the time of filing this report, other governorship aspirants were still undergoing screening.

Speaking separately with newsmen after going through the screening, the aspirants expressed confidence in the screening and satisfaction with the process.

Former governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada (rtd), who was the first aspirant, said that the exercise was satisfactory.

“I am confidence in the screening committee chaired by Ishaku which is doing a thorough and professional job.

“I am satisfied with the process and I am confident in the panel. I have very positive disposition to what they have done,’’ he said.

Wada said that so far, his candidacy was being embraced across the state and he was sure of winning the primaries.

He expressed confidence that whoever emerged as the party’s candidate would be supported by other aspirants.

Sen. Dino Melaiye, representing Kogi West, who is also an aspirant, said that the committee was doing professional work.

“The committee was very professional and I met all the requirements by the screening committee and the party,’’ Dino said.

Another aspirant from Kogi, Muhammed Tetes, said that from the interaction at the screening, he believed the committee would do the right thing.

He said that all the aspirants were qualified to rule the state and they were ready to work together.

“We have discussed among ourselves while we are waiting for the screening exercise that after the outcome of the primary, we should be ready to work together.

“We need to work together in the interest of the masses and development of the grassroots.

“As you are aware, Kogi is at the state of disarray and it is only through team work and common understanding that we would be able to move the state forward. This is a task that must be done by PDP,’’ he said.

Mr Victor Adoje, another aspirant from Kogi commended the screening process, expressing confidence that he was going to pass the screening.