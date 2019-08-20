Be Ready To Pay Any Price Sanwo-Olu Tells New Cabinet Members

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday swore-in members of his cabinet made up of 35 members and assigned portfolios to them, urging them to be ready to pay price and bear any burden in the discharge of their duties.

Twenty-two of them took oath as commissioners while the remaining 13 are special advisers.

The carnival like elaborate ceremony took place amidst tight security at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja with dignitaries and party leadership, members of the Lagos Assembly, Governor Advisory Council (GAC) members including traditional rulers from across the state, top civil servants, relations and well -wishers of the new appointees in attendance.

In his address after swearing-in the cabinet members, Sanwo-Olu congratulated the appointees saying they will assist him in discharging the functions of the Executive arm as members of the State Executive Council.

“I gladly welcome these men and women who shall valiantly lead this new administration to realize its vision for a Greater Lagos.

Describing their appointment as well-deserved, the governor said it is a “testament to your capacity, your accomplishments and your track record of hard work, commitment, dedication and professionalism in your private and public endeavours.

“Today, you are inducted into a singular administration, unique in its diversity – both of heritage and of creed – made up of technical and politically skilled men and women who understand the challenges of our State, grasp the grand vision of this new administration, and are sensitive to the yearnings of our people, the citizens of Lagos State whom we must ultimately serve.”

The governor also appreciates the Legislative arm under the leadership of the Speaker, Hon Mudashiru Obasa for presiding over a swift and decisive screening and confirmation process.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated that, “our ultimate goal would be to ensure that Lagos State remains one of the top destinations on the African continent to live, work and invest in”, emphasizing that “this is not just our goal, it is what the people expect from us and we cannot afford to disappoint them”.

Former Editor of The Nation newspaper, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso was assigned as commissioner in the Ministry of Information and Strategy, while immediate past secretary to state government, Mr. Tunji Bello takes over as commissioner for Water Resources and Environment and Lagos state APC publicity secretary, Joe Igbokwe is special adviser on Drainage Services and Water Resources.

Other members and their portfolio are: Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo, Commissioner for Finance; Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, Commissioner for Education; Prof. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health; others.