NEWS
Court Refuses To Stop Inauguration Of Ministers
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday turned down the request for an order seeking to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from inaugurating the newly appointed Ministers.
The court in a ruling on a motion Ex-parte application brought by an aggrieved Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory and legal practitioner, Musa Baba-Panya declined to grant the order.
Baba-panya, had on behalf of himself and the indigenes of Abuja, dragged President Buhari and the AGF to court for failing to appoint an indigene of the FCT into the Federal Executive Council.
Respondents in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/878/19, are President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation, 1st and 2nd respondents respectively.
Out of the 43 ministerial nominees into the Federal Executive Council of the current dispensation, non is from the FCT.
This development prompted the applicant to approach the court for an order stopping Buhari from going ahead with the planned inuaguration pending the hearing and determination of the main suit challenging the exclusion of the FCT representation in the cabinet.
Delivering judgment, Justice Taiwo Taiwo held that the applicant was guilty of delay, since the names of the ministers have already been confirmed by the National Assembly.
Justice Taiwo in addition said the court has no place to grant an injunction when the applicant has not establish a legal right.
While holding that the court is inclined to grant an accelerated hearing in the main suit than granting a restraining order, the judge however advised the plaintiff to serve the processes on the AGF alone, since it may be very difficult to personally serve Buhari with the suit.
The court further held that the matter shall be placed on the court list after service is done personally on the respondents.
MOST READ
Obaseki Tasks Stakeholders On Shared Commitment To Sustainable Palm Oil Production
FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment
MRA Hails NIPC Over Compliance With FOI Obligations
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
-
CRIME21 hours ago
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP Clears 34 Aspirants For Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship Polls
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
Refinery: Dangote’s High Tech Excites Engineers
-
NEWS23 hours ago
2019: PMB Gave False Information To INEC – Atiku
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
FG To Inject N600bn Into Power Sector – TCN
-
EDITORIAL23 hours ago
Ethnic Nationalism And Nigerian Unity