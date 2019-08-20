Court Refuses To Stop Inauguration Of Ministers

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday turned down the request for an order seeking to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from inaugurating the newly appointed Ministers.

The court in a ruling on a motion Ex-parte application brought by an aggrieved Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory and legal practitioner, Musa Baba-Panya declined to grant the order.

Baba-panya, had on behalf of himself and the indigenes of Abuja, dragged President Buhari and the AGF to court for failing to appoint an indigene of the FCT into the Federal Executive Council.

Respondents in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/878/19, are President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation, 1st and 2nd respondents respectively.

Out of the 43 ministerial nominees into the Federal Executive Council of the current dispensation, non is from the FCT.

This development prompted the applicant to approach the court for an order stopping Buhari from going ahead with the planned inuaguration pending the hearing and determination of the main suit challenging the exclusion of the FCT representation in the cabinet.

Delivering judgment, Justice Taiwo Taiwo held that the applicant was guilty of delay, since the names of the ministers have already been confirmed by the National Assembly.

Justice Taiwo in addition said the court has no place to grant an injunction when the applicant has not establish a legal right.

While holding that the court is inclined to grant an accelerated hearing in the main suit than granting a restraining order, the judge however advised the plaintiff to serve the processes on the AGF alone, since it may be very difficult to personally serve Buhari with the suit.

The court further held that the matter shall be placed on the court list after service is done personally on the respondents.