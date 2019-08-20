Digify-Pro, Facebook Host 4th Digital Cohorts in Abuja

Digify-Pro Africa on Monday began the forth training of twenty beneficiaries of its digital empowerment programme.

The Programme is supported by Facebook and is to last for 8 weeks.

A trainer with Digify Pro, Joshua Theophilus said “Digify Pro is a Programme by Digify Africa, a South African based company supported by Facebook that aims to empower young people with digital skills”.

He said “The programme is meant to help young people start up a career in digital markettings and marketing communications and help them set a career base and also help them accelerate the career process”

“DigifyPro Nigeria is doing these through different phases, the 8weeks intensive camp and the twelve weeks internship placement. During the intensive training Camp, we have twenty participants who go through rigorous interviews and selection processes just to ensure that we pick the best candidates and those who are hungry and passionate about our digital and markettings communications”

“We also enroll them in 8 weeks intensive programme where we have different industry leaders and top personalities in the advertising industry come share with them. We also have house trainers who are well skilled that have been able to so so much in the digital space and have good portfolios, they take them through the intensive 8 weeks training after which they are given opportunities to intern with top advertising agencies for 12 months so they will be able to put into practice everything they are able to learn during the 8 weeks”

“During this training they also get to work on live briefs every week from advertising agencies and these briefs are real problems that these agencies are working on. We have agencies like Virus digital, SO n U, bluebird inside our policies that have been working with us right from the beginning”

“We have held 3 cohorts in Lagos and this is the 4th in Abuja, it’s our first time in the North and here today we have our 20 participants who will be involved in our 8 weeks training”

Also speaking, Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa for Facebook, Adaora Ikenze said the mission of Facebook is to give people the power to build communities and to bring the world closer together.

Ikenze said “We also recognise that our platform and products are a major part of social and business interractions, but specifically with regards to Digify pro and Nigeria, Facebook understands and recognise the power of young people in Nigeria”

She maintained that “Nigeria, Africa is very important to Facebook and we see our roles as supporting and promoting communities that would help to build the sustainability and promote economic and social stability in the continent and one of the ways we do it is through our programmes support”

“Apart from Digify pro we have a whole cohort of stuff that we do in Nigeria, we have our hub where we provide trainings for small businesses, safe online programmes for young children and developers cycles where young people can come in and learn about developing coding and developing apps and the Digify Pro which is for a slightly more advanced group. It is not just a training, it is also an internship and a feeder into direct employment” she said

She said the programme is one that aligns very closely with what Facebook believes in. “We belief that the future of Nigeria and Africa is young and digital and requires specific technical skills and understanding and we want to be part of that future. These skills are necessary for the growth and development of Africa and Facebook is privileged to support such programmes”

Ikenze said “Facebook records 35million Nigerians monthly.”