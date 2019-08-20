NEWS
Electricity Equipment Thieves Nabbed In Ondo
Two of a five-member syndicate who specialise in vandalizing and stealing electricity equipment have been nabbed by vigilante group in Irun Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.
The syndicate have involved in the vandalism of electricity equipment like wire cables, transformers and other essential parts which had always put Akoko communities in blackout for years.
However, they were arrested at Ejidu camp Irun Akoko by the community vigilante group.
According to an Irun Akoko community leader who doubled as chairman Irun Divisional Police Community Committee (PCRC), Mr. Femi Oloketuyi the thieves were five in number who came to Ejidu in the night.
Luck ran against them when the community vigilante saw a ray of light around the transformer which led to the arrest of two of them while three members of the gang were at large.
Those arrested were identified as Togo (30) and Ibrahim (23) both Igbira indigenes from Okene, Kogi State.
The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Irun Akoko Police Division, SP Gbenga Ogunleye who confirmed their arrests said they have confessed their involvement in the crime.
The DPO said that investigation was on while effort is being made to apprehend those at large which according to reliable source involved two Irun Akoko Indigenes.
It would be recalled that many Akoko towns and villages suffered untold hardships as a result of blackout for years due to frequent stealing of electricity equipment.
It was gathered that it was Pastor Temitope Joshua of Synagogue Church who came to their rescue before BEDEC could reconnect Akokoland to the national grid.
MOST READ
‘PMB’s New Cabinet, A Crack Team That Won’t Disappoint’
Guild of Investigative Journalists Scores Gov Bello High
Stop Patronising Fake Recruitment Websites, NIS Not Recruiting
EFCC Denies Raiding Ex-Gov. Ambode’s Residence
Kogi To Upgrade 132 Traditional Stools, Inaugurates 23 Man Planning C’mttee
Obaseki’s Civil Service Reforms Excite Organised Labour In Edo
Fayemi Appoints Olanipekun As EKSU Substantive Vice Chancellor
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Oyo-Ita Refutes Resignation Report
- NEWS16 hours ago
Kaduna Approves More Appointments, Redeploys Perm Secs
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Inside Osun APC’s Marriage Of Inconvenience With SDP
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Don’t Let Nigerians Down, PMB Tells Ministers-designate
- FEATURED16 hours ago
Frontal Action Against Open Defecation
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
Total Liabilities Of Insurance Firm Companies Rise To N1.084trn
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
Maritime Security: C4i Centre Begins Operation
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FIRS Boss, Fowler, Not Under Investigation – Presidency