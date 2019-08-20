Electricity Equipment Thieves Nabbed In Ondo

Two of a five-member syndicate who specialise in vandalizing and stealing electricity equipment have been nabbed by vigilante group in Irun Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The syndicate have involved in the vandalism of electricity equipment like wire cables, transformers and other essential parts which had always put Akoko communities in blackout for years.

However, they were arrested at Ejidu camp Irun Akoko by the community vigilante group.

According to an Irun Akoko community leader who doubled as chairman Irun Divisional Police Community Committee (PCRC), Mr. Femi Oloketuyi the thieves were five in number who came to Ejidu in the night.

Luck ran against them when the community vigilante saw a ray of light around the transformer which led to the arrest of two of them while three members of the gang were at large.

Those arrested were identified as Togo (30) and Ibrahim (23) both Igbira indigenes from Okene, Kogi State.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Irun Akoko Police Division, SP Gbenga Ogunleye who confirmed their arrests said they have confessed their involvement in the crime.

The DPO said that investigation was on while effort is being made to apprehend those at large which according to reliable source involved two Irun Akoko Indigenes.

It would be recalled that many Akoko towns and villages suffered untold hardships as a result of blackout for years due to frequent stealing of electricity equipment.

It was gathered that it was Pastor Temitope Joshua of Synagogue Church who came to their rescue before BEDEC could reconnect Akokoland to the national grid.