Facebook Launches “Developer Circles” In Benin

Facebook has launched its “Developers Circles’’ in Benin, Edo, a platform that allows people who are technologically inclined to engage with experts, learn new technology and collaborate with developers to build tech products.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Facebook Circles in Benin, Mr Izoduwa Asemota, a co-lead of the facebook developer circle, said the platform“is a community for developers to create problem solving tech products’’.

Asemota said the platform was meant to create a community of people who are passionate about technology and to produce entrepreneurs in the technology sector.

“It will bring a lot of youths together to work at start up groups and build products that will help to develop the community,” he said.

He said the Benin circle looked forward to having an incubation centre where start ups would be mentored and they would be able to come up with great products.

Mrs Ukinebo Dare, Senior Special Assistant to Edo Governor on Skills Development and Jobs Creation, said Edo government was proud to be part of the facebook developer circle.

“It has been launched in Lagos with about 20,000 members and as at today about 1, 000 members have registered on the Benin platform and we expect more people to register,” he said

Dare who was represented by Mrs Uyi Umaigba, Director for Cluster Promotion and Management, Edo jobs, said the platform was an opportunity for developers to collaborate, get educated and grow their start-ups and business ideas.

She assured that the state government would create a platform to interface with other creative hubs located in the Edo Innovation hub.

Some of the registered members of the Benin platform who were At the event commended Facebook and the Edo government for the huge opportunity given to youths to become tech- entrepreneurs.

They said the platform would also give youths the opportunity to contribute to development of the state by creating tech products that would solve problems in society.