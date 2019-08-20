Falana Warns Of Impending Revolution

Human rights activist, Femi Falana, yesterday warned that unless wanton insecurity and the poor state of the nation’s economy is addressed, Nigeria may soon witness a revolution.

Falana spoke at a symposium organised by pro- #RevolutionNow activists in Ikeja, Lagos state.

The police had earlier barricaded the venue of the symposium at 46 Ibijoke street, Oregun area of Ikeja, but later allowed the activists after Falana intervened.

According to Falana, revolution is not a dinner party, but serious, rigorous and consistent battle for the soul of a country like Nigeria. “Therefore, what we have done is a mere declaration of our resolve. The struggle is going to be in pains and it will require time. But I believe that we have started and there is no going back. What we have done is to challenge the Nigerian people to appreciate the enormity of crisis of underdevelopment that is confronting the country.

“We do not have revolution yet in Nigeria. But there are revolutionary pressure in Nigeria. We must seize the advantage of the moment and mobilise Nigerians on the need for revolution and tell them that it will come sooner than later. We all should have hope in the exercise. We have to go round the country and tell Nigerians.

“Nigeria occupies a prominent place globally. It is the only country with the largest concentration of black race. So, if we fail to get it right in Nigeria, the black race is doomed. That is why we all must declare our resolve to double our energy towards achieving the aim of revolution for the country,” he said.

Falana commended everyone for insisting that their rights must be respected, saying that Nigerians had the right to assembly and associate peacefully in the country, assuring that “we are going to ensure that all the rights of Nigerian people that we have fought for and won will not be allowed to be eroded by any regime in this country.

Former presidential candidate, National Conscience Party, NCP, Martin Onovo, said he was not satisfied with the current state of the country, saying that the nation had the worst police globally.

Also speaking, Seun Kuti said “Revolution now was expected to be freedom now. And the reason is that revolutionary requires action and reflection and I believe that AAC did not handle the reflection part of the struggle correctly.