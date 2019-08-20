NEWS
Fayemi Appoints Olanipekun As EKSU Substantive Vice Chancellor
Professor Edward Olanipekun, has been appointed by Governor Kayode Fayemi as the substantive Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.
Olanipekun is to take over from Prof Olubunmi Ajayi has been in functioning in acting capacity since last year December, 2019.
The Ado Ekiti born Professor of Chemistry was the former Chairman, Ilorin Zone of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and a former Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies of the University.
Olanipekun’s appointment, according to a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, takes immediate effect.
Ajayi, who was in the saddle as the Acting Vice Chancellor came into office following the sack of a Professor of Educational Evaluation, Sam Oye Bandele by Governor Fayemi.
Bandele removal came, following the recommendation of a visitation panel led by former Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Prof. Bamitale Omole constituted by Fayemi on a fact finding mission to the institution.
Bandele was appointed December 3, 2015 by Governor Ayodele Fayose to succeed a Professor of Soil Science, Dipo Aina, who led the university for four years.
MOST READ
‘PMB’s New Cabinet, A Crack Team That Won’t Disappoint’
Guild of Investigative Journalists Scores Gov Bello High
Stop Patronising Fake Recruitment Websites, NIS Not Recruiting
EFCC Denies Raiding Ex-Gov. Ambode’s Residence
Kogi To Upgrade 132 Traditional Stools, Inaugurates 23 Man Planning C’mttee
Obaseki’s Civil Service Reforms Excite Organised Labour In Edo
Fayemi Appoints Olanipekun As EKSU Substantive Vice Chancellor
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Oyo-Ita Refutes Resignation Report
- NEWS16 hours ago
Kaduna Approves More Appointments, Redeploys Perm Secs
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Inside Osun APC’s Marriage Of Inconvenience With SDP
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Don’t Let Nigerians Down, PMB Tells Ministers-designate
- FEATURED16 hours ago
Frontal Action Against Open Defecation
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
Total Liabilities Of Insurance Firm Companies Rise To N1.084trn
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
Maritime Security: C4i Centre Begins Operation
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FIRS Boss, Fowler, Not Under Investigation – Presidency