Ikorodu Women Recount The Benefits Of Family Planning

Family planning is the best gift government has given to us; we are living a life without worries and fears, say women who are living in Ikorodu local government area, Lagos state.

At a field trip to Ita-Elewa Primary Healthcare Center, at Ikorodu, Lagos State, organised by Family Planning Media Advocacy Working Group in collaboration with Public Health Sustainability Advocacy Initiative, PHSAI, the women from Ikorodu Community who came out en mass to access family planning services, were enormously singing the praises of family planning.

One of the women is Mrs Basirat Bakare, a 34 year old married woman with three kids. To her, “What is the benefit of giving birth to children, without planning for them, without sending them to school? I have suffered a lot, I don’t want my children to suffer too. That is the reason I am using all my funds to give them the best.”

Narrating her story, she said when withdrawal method failed her, her mother-in-law had to advised her to go and take up a family planning method.

Bakare said, “Immediately I gave birth to my second child, it wasn’t up to a year when I got pregnant again. I had to abort the baby because it was too close. It was a painful experience. I couldn’t forgive myself. My mother-in-law then told me to go for family planning, so as to avoid such incident from occurring again.

“Since I have been using family planning method, I no longer have fear of getting pregnant. I enjoy my husband and my sex life. My husband said he is okay with the three children, so I am using the long lasting method.”

The sweet part of her story was the fact that she and her husband are okay with the three children and their reason is simple, they want to give them the best. She said, “I have one boy and two girls. I am into trading while my husband does SIM card registration. Because we didn’t go to school, we ensure that our children go to the best school, hence the reason my husband told me he is okay with the three kids. My husband pays N250,000 for my eldest child’s school fees per term, for my second child, her school fees is N230,000 and we pay N120,000 for my last child’s school fees.

My advice to couples out there is for them to plan for their family, says Bakare, adding that it is better to give birth to the number of children they can adequately take care of. If you really want to train your children, you must plan for them, she added.

Maria Ademola, a 37 year old married woman with four kids also joined in the melody. She said initially, her husband used the withdrawal method to space their children, which failed them. She said, “I was not prepared for my second child. After my second child, I decided to take up a family planning method, I was given pills, but because I don’t like taking drugs, I later decided to go for the long lasting method.

“Since I have been using the family planning method, I have been enjoying my sexual life. No more don’t come inside me, come out! No more fear. The sweet part of it is that, I don’t pay anything to access the service, not even cottonwool. Everything is free of charge. I want to thank the government for making family planning services available, they have saved my marriage.”

Imoleayo Shittu who has three kids said she had to space her children, so that they can enjoy her and her husband. “My husband and I decided to space our children with three years each so that I can take good care of them. Also, since I started using a family planning method, my husband and I have been enjoying our sex life. No more fear of getting pregnant,” she added.

“Nothing can be compare with family planning. I am living a life without worries. My skin is shining, people always asked me what is the secret, I would tell them it’s family planning. Seeing me healthy and looking beautiful everyday, has encouraged a lot of my community women to take up a method,” says Modinat Ajomagberin, a 49 year old woman.

The principal midwifery officer, Ita-Elewa Primary Healthcare Center, Ikorodu, Adeyanju, Rotimi, say over 200 women come to access family planning every month.

Rotimi said, “We started offering family planning services since 2008 and the experience has been great. We have mobilizers who go out to mobilize the people. They go to market places, from house to house, telling the people to come and access family planning services and the turnout has been very impressive.”

The only challenge, according to Rotimi is that the consultation room is not conducive. She said, “We want the government to make the family planning room to be more conducive. We need a bigger room, so that we can have counseling room separate from the procedure room. We also need private toilets room. At times, we experience stock out of family being planning commodities for few days. I want the government to improve on that.”