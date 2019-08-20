NEWS
Isese Day: Osun Declares Today Public Holiday
Osun state government has declared today Public holiday to mark this year’s traditional worshipers’ day tagged ‘’Isese Day’’ in the state.
The government, in a release signed by the supervisor, Ministry of Home Affairs, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Obawale Adebisi appealed to the traditional worshipers to be peaceful and law abiding in their conduct during and after the festive period.
Obawale enjoined the traditional worshipers to pray for the state government and other stakeholders who are saddled with the responsibilities of moving the state to the next level to accomplish the task ahead them.
While appealing to the worshippers not to stay away from reporting suspected hoodlums in their domains to the law enforcement agencies, Obawale urged them to continue to support the government by exercising their civil responsibility through prompt payment of taxes and levies.
He charged them to live in harmony with other religious worshippers to allow the government to concentrate on the development of the state.
Traditional Worshippers day was introduced to Osun calendar during the Mr. Rauf Aregbesola’s administration.
