Justice Key To Peace, Says Abdulsalami Abubakar

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has stated that only in the face of justice can peace be guaranteed and therefore advocated for improved funding and autonomy of the judiciary.

In the same vein, the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambwal called for the removal of all impediments militating against full autonomy for the judiciary as an arm of government for optimal performance.

The duo spoke yesterday at the opening of the training for judicial officers that included Magistrates/District Court Judges organised by the Department of International Development, Role UK, Judicial College, London and Africa House in collaboration with the Niger State government, in Justice Legbo Kutigi Conference Centre, Minna.

General Abdulsalami maintained that the judicial officers needed to be encouraged through improved welfare package, which can guarantee their full autonomy.

“People need to be well trained to dispense justice because without justice, there will not be peace and what we need is peace in this country,” he said.

Abdulsalam then lamented that the bulk of the magistrate courts across the country are dilapidated and in need of repairs and therefore called on government to look into infrastructural decay in the judiciary.

According to him “In terms of the welfare and working places, as you go round the country, you will see dilapidated court buildings needing repairs. I think we need to look into that and try to do the repairs in order to encourage their performances.”

The former head of state who is the chairman of the occasion, said providing the enabling environment, especially in relation to the welfare and workplace for the judiciary to function optimally is very fundamental for justice.

Also speaking, Niger State governor, Abubakar Sami Bello, called for necessary judicial reforms to make the administration of justice easier and quicker.

The governor said the training would provide opportunity for the lower court judges to tackle new challenges confronting them through judicial activism.