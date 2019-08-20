NEWS
Kaduna Int’l Film Festival Begins Today
The 2nd edition of the Kaduna International Film Festival (KADIFF) with the theme “The impact of entertainment on youth and girl child in the society” commences today.
The festival, which is to last till the 24th August, 2019 will showcase master classes, film screenings, awards, tourism, seminars/workshops, panel discussions, movie premier and red carpet.
Addressing a press conference preparatory to the event, Mr Audu I Kashim, Chief Executive Officer Ezzykash media concept and founder KADIFF, said, this edition is going to be an exposition of talent, innovations, creativity and interactions with major players in the movie industry.
He said the event would also provide the platform that will facilitate the linkage between filmmakers, entrepreneurs and the youths, which will inspire and motivate the teeming youth to identify and opt for possible opportunities to gain employment through film production.
The founder said, the prevailing socioeconomic challenges of youth unemployment, restiveness and poverty is worrisome and the need for all hands to be on deck imperative.
“ As an organisation, we are committed to build a functional, robust and dynamic entertainment industry in Kaduna and Nigeria at large,” he said.
He therefore called on state governments, private organisations, well-meaning individuals to invest and support the movie industry as it plays vital role in the growth of the economy.
MOST READ
Obaseki Tasks Stakeholders On Shared Commitment To Sustainable Palm Oil Production
FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment
MRA Hails NIPC Over Compliance With FOI Obligations
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
-
CRIME22 hours ago
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP Clears 34 Aspirants For Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship Polls
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
Refinery: Dangote’s High Tech Excites Engineers
-
NEWS23 hours ago
2019: PMB Gave False Information To INEC – Atiku
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
FG To Inject N600bn Into Power Sector – TCN
-
EDITORIAL23 hours ago
Ethnic Nationalism And Nigerian Unity