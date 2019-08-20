Katsina Road Mishap: 7 Corps Members Hospitalised, Remains Of 3 In Morgue

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) yesterday said seven out of the 12 persons that survived Sunday’s road mishap at Gobirawa, Katsina State, are still hospitalised in three different hospitals in Katsina metropolis.

The public relations officer of the state NYSC, Obemeata Alex, who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Katsina, confirmed that the remains of the three that lost their lives in the ghastly accident on their way from Katsina for a church programme in Funtua had been deposited in the Katsina General Hospital mortuary.

According to him, two of the deceased were male corps members from Delta and Imo states while the third, a female, hailed from Ebonyi State.

Mr. Alex said three of the accident victims are on admission at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Katsina, while one is hospitalised at the Katsina General Hospital and three others are still on admission at Gen. Ahmadi Rimi Specialist Hospital Katsina for fractured bones with two of the corps members to undergo treatment as out-patients.

He added that the director general of the scheme, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, was scheduled to arrive in Katsina yesterday evening to sympathize with the victims and commiserate with the NYSC family.