NEWS
Katsina Road Mishap: 7 Corps Members Hospitalised, Remains Of 3 In Morgue
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) yesterday said seven out of the 12 persons that survived Sunday’s road mishap at Gobirawa, Katsina State, are still hospitalised in three different hospitals in Katsina metropolis.
The public relations officer of the state NYSC, Obemeata Alex, who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Katsina, confirmed that the remains of the three that lost their lives in the ghastly accident on their way from Katsina for a church programme in Funtua had been deposited in the Katsina General Hospital mortuary.
According to him, two of the deceased were male corps members from Delta and Imo states while the third, a female, hailed from Ebonyi State.
Mr. Alex said three of the accident victims are on admission at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Katsina, while one is hospitalised at the Katsina General Hospital and three others are still on admission at Gen. Ahmadi Rimi Specialist Hospital Katsina for fractured bones with two of the corps members to undergo treatment as out-patients.
He added that the director general of the scheme, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, was scheduled to arrive in Katsina yesterday evening to sympathize with the victims and commiserate with the NYSC family.
MOST READ
Obaseki Tasks Stakeholders On Shared Commitment To Sustainable Palm Oil Production
FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment
MRA Hails NIPC Over Compliance With FOI Obligations
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
-
CRIME22 hours ago
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP Clears 34 Aspirants For Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship Polls
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
Refinery: Dangote’s High Tech Excites Engineers
-
NEWS23 hours ago
2019: PMB Gave False Information To INEC – Atiku
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
FG To Inject N600bn Into Power Sector – TCN
-
COLUMNS23 hours ago
How TETFund Is Building Relationship With FIRS