CRIME
Kidnappers Now Demand Foodstuffs To Free Victims
Kidnappers seems to have adopted a new measure to ensure they stay alive while carrying out their nefarious activities as they now demand for foodstuffs as condition to release their victims.
The families of the Chief Imam of Ode-Omi, whose son Abdulazeez Sanni and two others – Adams Bamidele and Jelili Adams – were abducted last Sunday and rescued by the police on Friday have disclosed facts that led to the release of their sons.
The kidnap victims were reportedly kidnapped on the eve of the Eid-el Adha in Ode-Omi, a boundary community between Lagos and Ogun states.
Although, the state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, had earlier said no ransom was paid but a family source has however said otherwise.
“The kidnappers collected N3.5m, carton of schnapps, 30 litres of palm oil, 10 tubers of yam and a five-litre keg of vegetable oil”, the source said.
Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi has said the police command was not aware of the payment of any ransom.
“The victims were rescued by policemen of this command. We are not aware of any ransom,” Oyeyemi said.
