Kogi To Upgrade 132 Traditional Stools, Inaugurates 23 Man Planning C’mttee

Kogi State Government has set up a 23 man committee towards the successful event of the upgrade of 132 traditional stools and presentation of Staff of Office in various categories in the State.

The inauguration was conducted on Tuesday by the Senior Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Eng. Abubakar Ohere at the Ministry in lokoja on behalf of Governor Bello.

Engineer Ohere noted that the event which was scheduled to hold on Tuesday 27th of this month would witness 21 first-class, 30-second class and 81 third class traditional stools upgraded and presented with their Staff of Office.

He pointed out that the Committee would be chaired by the Ejeh of Dekina, Dr. Usman Obaje who would be assisted by the Ologi of Ogidi, Oba Rafiu Oladimeji Sule and The Obobenyi of Ihima, Hrh Samuel Ojo Onimisi, while the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs would work as the secretary of the overall committee.

The Special Adviser noted that the composition of the committee also cuts across the relevant ministries and was involving the Local Government Administrators and other resourceful persons who have been drafted from different places in order to ensure a successful event.

Eng. Ohere revealed that the event which would be held at the State’s Stadium due to the huge number of persons expected was again a testament of the value which the Administration of Governor Bello has placed on the traditional institutions.

He mentioned that the Committee would behave Sub Committees which included Information, Security, Cultural, Contact, Logistics, Transport, Health and others for easy implementation of duties.

While he charged the committee members towards cooperation so as to have a successfully organized event, he thanked the traditional rulers for their continued support of the Government of Governor Bello.

In his remarks the Ejeh of Dekina, Dr Usman Obaje affirmed that Governor Bello has done great for the traditional institutions in the State and that no other administration has recognized and valued the traditional institution as he has.

He pointed out that his Government has the solid backing of the traditional institutions of the State, stating that he would always be available to serve in the good interest of the State.

Similarly the Administrator of Kogi/Kotonkarfee Local Government, Hon. Muhammed Tanko Musa who is also a member of the committee applauded the Special Adviser for stabilizing the Traditional Institution in the State.

The Administrator noted that the Ministry under the leadership of Engineer Abubakar There has continued to carry along all the needed Stakeholders in the relevant decision-making process, which has helped to steer the institution of the crisis.

He noted that he and his colleagues were delighted to be a part of the committee, promising to work cooperatively to ensure its success.