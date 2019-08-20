NEWS
Lagos Assembly Confirms Appointment Of Chief Judge
Following the ratification of the appointment of Hon. Kazeem Olanrewaju Aloba as Chief Judge of Lagos State by the National Judicial Council (NJC), the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed the appointment as required by the constitution.
Speaker of the House Hon. Mudashiru Obasa who presided over plenary said that since the National Judicial Council has approved the appointment from Acting Chief Judge the onus lies on the House to confirm the appointment.
He told the Clerk of the House to write to Governor of the state Mr. Babajide Sanwa-Olu informing by the confirmation of Hon, Kazeem as Chief Judge.
Prior to the confirmation of the appointment the Chief Judge was asked why cases between the Executive arm of government and the Legislature at the state level have always been ruled in favour of the Former?
Responding the Chief Judge said that “Most rulings are based on facts and Lawyers who marshaled the cases”.
MOST READ
‘PMB’s New Cabinet, A Crack Team That Won’t Disappoint’
Guild of Investigative Journalists Scores Gov Bello High
Stop Patronising Fake Recruitment Websites, NIS Not Recruiting
EFCC Denies Raiding Ex-Gov. Ambode’s Residence
Kogi To Upgrade 132 Traditional Stools, Inaugurates 23 Man Planning C’mttee
Obaseki’s Civil Service Reforms Excite Organised Labour In Edo
Fayemi Appoints Olanipekun As EKSU Substantive Vice Chancellor
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Oyo-Ita Refutes Resignation Report
- NEWS16 hours ago
Kaduna Approves More Appointments, Redeploys Perm Secs
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Inside Osun APC’s Marriage Of Inconvenience With SDP
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Don’t Let Nigerians Down, PMB Tells Ministers-designate
- FEATURED16 hours ago
Frontal Action Against Open Defecation
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
Total Liabilities Of Insurance Firm Companies Rise To N1.084trn
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
Maritime Security: C4i Centre Begins Operation
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FIRS Boss, Fowler, Not Under Investigation – Presidency