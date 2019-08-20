NAF Inaugurates Young Education Officers Course

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has inaugurated the maiden edition of the 77 Young Education Officers’ Induction Course (YEOIC 1/2019) at the Air Force Military School (AFMS) in Jos, Plateau state.

The YEOIC 1/2019 which took place on 19 August, 2019 is designed to expose newly commissioned officers of Direct Short Service Course (DSSC 28) to the key aspects of education management in order to enable them function effectively and efficiently in line with the ethics of the teaching profession.

The director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said participants of the 3-week YEOIC would also be intimated with the guiding principles that have enabled the NAF Directorate of Education (DOEDN) to sustain the laudable performance recorded in NAF schools over the years.

In his remarks during the inauguration ceremony, the guest of honour, Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command (AOC GTC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Idi Amin, noted that the YEOIC could not have come at a better time than now, when the NAF is striving to attain world-class levels of efficiency, professionalism and discipline.

Amin therefore, commended the leadership of the NAF, under Air Marshal Sadique Abubarkar, the administration branch as well as the DOEDN for the introduction of the YEOIC, which, he said, would awaken the spirit of excellence among education officers in the NAF.

The AOC added that the NAF places high responsibility on the young officers to provide leadership, which could only be effectively achieved by inspiring the trust and confidence of the followers.

Speaking further, the AOC stated that the primary objective of the YEOIC was to equip participants with requisite knowledge to facilitate their work as education officers; while acknowledging the huge task ahead of them, and advised the officers to ensure they derive maximum benefits from the Course.

Earlier in his welcome address, the NAF director of education, Group Captain Samson Adelakun, thanked the current leadership of the NAF for providing the needed support and logistics that had made it possible for the directorate to organise its maiden YEOIC.

He admonished the young officers to shun negative habits and vices which could truncate their career growth, whilst urging them to work assiduously towards the development of the NAF education specialty.