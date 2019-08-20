NULGE Inaugurates State Officials In Nasarawa

A caretaker committee has been appointed and inaugurated for the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Nasarawa State chapter.

Those inaugurated are Haladu Ibrahim Agah, chairman, Musa Saidu Gude, vice chairman, Abubakar Dikko, treasurer, Adamu Walid, publicity secretary, Yohanna Bature, auditor, Adamu Miningi, welfare officer and Comrade Mary Yahaya, trustee.

The acting national chairman, Comrade Nankpak Miri Njomiri, who spoke shortly after the swearing in, charged the state exco to bring back the lost glory of the union.

He also tasked them to ensure a very good working relationship with the state government and pursue anything that is due for its members.

Njomiri, also called on them to leave above board and ensure a free, fair and credible election that will ensure the emergence of worthy and credible leaders of NULGE in the state.

He said the action of union followed the judgment at the industrial court in Imo State, “which declared tenure elongation of NULGE officials at national, state and local government levels, illegal, null, void and of no effect”.

On his part, the caretaker committee chairman of NULGE in Nasarawa State, Comrade Haladu Ibrahim Agah, promised to carry all along and ensure a free and credible election.