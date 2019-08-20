NEWS
Obaseki Commiserates With Banire Over Mother’s Death
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the Chairman of Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), Dr. Muiz Banire, over the passing of his mother, Alhaja Sarat Banire.
The governor, who was at the Banire’s residence, conveyed his condolences, praying for eternal rest for Alhaja Banire, who died on Friday night, at age 92.
According to him, “I commiserate with the family over the passing of Alhaja Banire, who lived a fulfilled life. She was loved by all and was an inspiration to many. She led a life worthy of emulation and has an enduring legacy in her children.”
“I commiserate with my dear friend, Dr Banire, over his mother’s passing and pray that God grants the family the fortitude to bear the loss and I urge them to take pride in the fact that Mama lived a fulfilled, long and inspiring life,” he added.
MOST READ
Obaseki Tasks Stakeholders On Shared Commitment To Sustainable Palm Oil Production
FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment
MRA Hails NIPC Over Compliance With FOI Obligations
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
-
CRIME21 hours ago
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
PDP Clears 34 Aspirants For Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship Polls
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
Refinery: Dangote’s High Tech Excites Engineers
-
NEWS23 hours ago
2019: PMB Gave False Information To INEC – Atiku
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
FG To Inject N600bn Into Power Sector – TCN
-
EDITORIAL23 hours ago
Ethnic Nationalism And Nigerian Unity