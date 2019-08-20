Ojekunle To NFF: Test Eagles With African Teams Not Europeans

United Kingdom-based Nigeria football coach, Folabi Ojekunle, has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to organize friendly matches for Super Eagles with African teams rather than European countries.

LEADERSHIP sports reports, that the Super Eagles will lock horns with the Senior National Team of Ukraine in an international friendly scheduled for Dnipro Arena on Tuesday, 10th September 2019.

Ojekunle who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports said, the NFF should have set up an international friendly game against an African side to determine the physical abilities of the Super Eagles ahead of their 2020 World Cup and 2021 Nation’s Cup qualifying series.

“Having friendly games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria is brilliant but playing against Ukraine is not acceptable, I will have preferred the match to be played against an African team or physically football team side, not a European side” he said.

“The reason for the match is to prepare the team ahead of world cup and nation’s cup qualifiers which it’s going to be more physical, Gernot Rohr and his crew need to do more to win major trophies for the nation because we got all its takes with our young squad, early preparation, talents and good organization to achieve that”.

According to him“in fairness to God and humanity, any coach who can’t perform with any of the Nigeria National team is not good enough” he noted.

Speaking about the Flying Eagles campaign at the ongoing All African Games in Morocco, the UEFA B license coach and former ABS F.C chief coach, however, advised coach Paul Aigbogun on the need to improve on their mistakes adding that the team has what it takes to win the football events.

“I hope Paul Aigbogun and his crew would have learned from their mistakes at the recently concluded Junior World Cup and take that to excel at the African games. “

“Having gotten a poor outing in the U20 World Cup compared to our previous U20 world teams performance, Nigerians has tagged Aigbogun U20 World Cup squad as ‘the worst U20 World Cup squad ever’ must redeem themselves and rewrite their names in gold ” he concluded.