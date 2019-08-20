Oxfam Urges Employability Skills For Youths

Global development organisation, Oxfam in partnership with Poise Nigeria, a consultancy and training organisation has urged the nation’s teeming youths to acquire requisite employability and entrepreneurial skills in a bid to make themselves marketable and improve their livelihood.

The appeal was made during the International Youth Day Celebration and launch of a book, “40 First Jobs” which recount stories of the first job of 40 influential and eminent Nigerians, in Lagos.

The Country Director, Oxfam Nigeria, Constant Tchona said with Nigeria being linked with poverty, with an all-time high rate of youth unemployment of about 36.5 per cent according to ‘Trading economics’ and 10.5 million out-of-school children, the trend will have direct impact on the growth and development of young people and as such the youths needed to be encouraged.

Tchona who was represented by the programme quality coordinator, Eyong Sunday said, “There’s a lot more that can be done for youths in the country to realize their potential. Young people need to be encouraged and supported to acquire the right set of knowledge and skills for the 21st century workplace and the work of the future.

“This will work through creating an enabling environment for youth to thrive, improving infrastructure, providing adequate funding, improving curriculum that speaks to changing trends and realities, training and retraining of our teachers including paying attention to the welfare of staff in the sector.”

The Managing Director and CEO, Poise Nigeria, Mrs. Ebele Chukwujama said youths need soft skills including work ethics, patience, socialism, tolerance amongst others which won’t be taught in schools but will help them in the course of their journey in the workplace.