Oyo-Ita Refutes Resignation Report

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita has debunked reports of her alleged resignation. The director, Press, Office of the Head of Service, Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle who spoke on behalf of the head of service said reports that Oyo-Ita has resigned were false. She told our correspondent that both the office and the Head of Service was not aware of any letter to the Presidency, indicating her interest to resign.

In a telephone conversation with our correspondent, Ogunmosunle also stressed that she cannot give any further information concerning the reports as she has not received any such information.

“Resignation is not something to be done in secret. Please, I advise you to disregard that online information indicating that the head of service wrote a letter of resignation. If there is anything official on this matter, we are definitely going to inform you people. As it is, there is no such official information on that,” she said. Meanwhile, the presidency yesterday said it was not aware of Oyo-Ita’s purported resignation.

Oyo-Ita who was reportedly questioned recently by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N3billion bribery, falsification of duty tour allowances and fraud case had been at the centre of various media publications.

Although the number one civil servant who had been on a medical leave, had denied those allegation, a report from an online source indicated that she had been under intense pressure from her immediate family members to retire after reports emerged that she was being probed over alleged N3billion contract scam.