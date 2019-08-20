NEWS
‘Raining Season Responsible For Slow Pace of Road Projects’
Delta State government has explained that the ongoing raining season is responsible for the slow pace of work on road construction and rehabilitation in the state.
Addressing Journalists yesterday in Asaba, the Commissioner for Works, Chief James Auguye revealed that the state government would adopt proactive measures to tackle the menace of perennial flooding across the State.
He disclosed that the state government will not tolerate substandard road works and urged benefitting communities to monitor such government projects and report any anomalies noticed on the projects.“Communities should help to monitor our field engineers as well as contractors because it will help us to get quality roads’ Governor Ifeanyi Okowa will not commission any substandard road projects.”
Auguye however disclosed that there are plans to dredge some of the rivers so as to accommodate the perennial flooding experienced in the state.
He noted that building on natural waterways has been a problem in some communities in the state and the nation in general, saying that the problem of flooding comes up whenever the river overflows its banks and building on waterways.
