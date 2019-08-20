NEWS
Repentant Bandits Support Police To Kill Armed Robber
Police in Zamfara along with some repentant bandits have succeeded in neutralizing one armed robber who blocked Bindin/Dangulbi area of Maru local government area of Zamfara State.
Zamfara State commissioner of police, Barr. Usman Nagogo who disclosed this at Government House, Gusau said the repentant bandits, cited the armed robber and alerted the police.
The police with the help of the repentant bandits engaged the criminal in a gun battle, which led to the killing of the armed robber and the recovery of one AK 47 rifle.
While commending the joint effort of the police and the repentant bandits, Governor Mohammed Matawalle said this was a testimony that the peace and reconciliation initiative of the administration had yielded positive fruits that should be sustained.
Governor Matawalle who reiterated his earlier warning against anyone possession of firearms, adding that, no religion condones blood letting and so his administration will not take it lightly with any violation of this stand.
He added that with the return of peace in the state, the state government would continue to support all security agencies to ease their assigned responsibilities.
The six repentant bandits that supported the police came under the leadership of Dan Dela and while at the Government House, Ruwa, the younger brother to Dan Dela who spoke on behalf of the group reassured the governor that since they have renounced banditry, they would not allow anyone threatening the peace in the state.
