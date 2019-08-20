WORLD
S/Korea, U.S. End Joint Military Exercises
The combined forces of South Korea and the U.S. on Tuesday ended their week-long joint annual military exercises as scheduled, according to local media reports.
The command post computer-simulated joint military drills were launched early in August, not mobilising military equipment and armed forces, to verify the South Korean military’s initial operational capability (IOC).
This, they said, was for the transfer of wartime operational control of the South Korean troops from Washington to Seoul.
South Korea’s wartime operational command was handed over to the U.S-led UN Command after the three-year Korean War broke out in 1950, regaining its peacetime command in 1994.
The spokesperson of Seoul’s Defence Ministry, Choi Hyun-soo, told newsmen that the assessment on the drills would follow the end of the exercises.
The South Korea-U.S. military drills were staged amid the harsh denunciation from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).
