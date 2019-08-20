We Are Mandated To Tackle Prison Decongestion – Legal Aid Council

The Director General of the Legal Aid Council Of Nigeria (LACoN), Mr Aliyu Abubakar, has said that the council had been mandated to tackle the issue of prison decongestion as a priority.

Abubakar who made the remark yesterday during the LACoN’s inaugural and 114th governing board meeting in Abuja, also revealed that the 8th senate passed a resolution urging the Federal Ministry of Justice to hand over every issue on prison decongestion to the Council.

He added that in preparation and readiness of the council to give the mandate a top priority, the council had upgraded its Prison Decongestion Unit to a department that is being headed by a director.

“Although the Federal Ministry of Justice is still handling prison decongestion, I have written to the ministry for the transfer of Prison Decongestion Programme and Funds to the Council to handle as approved by the Senate Committee on Justice”, he said.

The Director General who said his council has the capacity to solve the perennial issues associated with prison decongestion in council if budgetary allocation that will go with the job is given.

“We have the man power, but not the fund. We hope to get a little budgetary allocation for prison decongestion programme. The allocation will be one area amongst many through which the Council can get necessary fund to finance its activities”, Abubakar added.

The Chairman of the board, Sirajo Sadiq, SAN earlier in his open address also emphasized on the need for prison decongestion.

“We need to fix the crises of lack of access to counsel that permeates across the country. The multiplier effect is wanton awaiting trial cases in our Correctional Service Facilities.This is not acceptable, Nigeria and Nigerians deserve better deal”, he said.