Yobe Govt, Firm Sign N10.8bn Agreement for Construction Of 2,600 Housing Units

The Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, and the management of Family Homes Fund on Monday, signed a N10, 830, 339, 654.00 agreement for the construction of 2600 housing units to be spread across the state.

Governor Buni stated that the project was in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and that his government believes that affordable housing is a key marker of social progress.

At the event which took place at the Yobe State House, Abuja.

In his speech after the signing ceremony, Governor Buni said: “As part of marking our first 100 days in office, we will hold a ground-breaking foundation laying ceremony for the construction of these 2600 housing units in Damaturu on September 5, 2019.”

According to him, “This historic signing of agreement between our state government and Family Homes Fund Ltd for the construction of 2600 urban and rural housing units in Yobe State at the total cost of N10, 830, 339, 654.00 reflects our policy to provide quality and affordable housing to the people of our state.

“Our plan is to spread the housing units to be built under this agreement so that all parts of the state benefit from them.

“Accordingly, we will build 500 units in Yobe Zone A with Gaidam and Buni-Yadi Towns each having 250 units. In Zone B, we will construct 250 units in Potiskum and 200 units in Damagum Town of Fune local government area. In Zone C, we will site the houses in Gashua town with 250 units, Nguru with 200 units and Machina with 150 units.

“The State Capital, Damaturu will have 1000 units of the houses. Of this number, 500 will be sited along Potiskum road, 250 along Maiduguri road and the remaining 250 units along Gujba road.”

He assured the people that when completed, the houses will be sold to civil servants and other interested people across the state at affordable rates.

The signing was done by thw Solicitor-General, Yobe State Ministry of Justice, Hajia Hadiza Mohammed Umar, on behalf of the state government, while the Managing Director, Family Homes Fund Ltd, Mr. Femi Adewole, signed on behalf of the company and Governor Buni signed as a witness.