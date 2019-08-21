WORLD
11 Militants Killed, 15 Injured In Southern Somali Region
Somali forces backed by a local militia group, Ma’awisley on Wednesday killed 11 al-Shabab extremists and injured 15 others in Jowhar town in Somalia’s southern region of Middle Shabelle.
The commander of Somali forces in charge of 27th division, Salah Ya’qub, told newsmen that there was counter attack in Shimbirow village in Jowhar town after militants launched an attack on a base used by government-backed local militia.
But they were overpowered and repelled.
According to Ya’qub, the allied forces managed to kill 11 militants and injured 15 others. Our forces are now running the base as of now.
He noted that the forces were now conducting operations in the town pursuing the remnants of the militants who ran outside of the town. Local inhabitants said there was a fierce fight in the town.
Jamila Elmi, a resident of the town said: “hooded men attacked the army’s base in the area and shortly after we heard the sound of mortar shells.’’
The latest counter offensive came barely two days after government forces killed 20 militants injuring more than 30 others in another counter attack in Barire town in southern region of Lower Shabelle.
However, Al-Shabab also claimed victory from Tuesday’s attack saying its fighters briefly captured an army base in Shimbirow village and seized weapons and ammunitions from them.
The government forces had so far rescued 20 civilians who had been abducted by the militant group after an operation carried out in southern port town of Kismayo.
Military officials said the rescue operation was carried out in villages within the vicinity of Yontoy, north of Kismayo.
The al-Qaida militants had in recent time intensified their attacks on the army bases in Middle and Lower Shabelle regions after they lost many of their strong holds in those regions.
(NAN)
MOST READ
Obaseki Tasks Stakeholders On Shared Commitment To Sustainable Palm Oil Production
FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment
MRA Hails NIPC Over Compliance With FOI Obligations
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
-
CRIME21 hours ago
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
PDP Clears 34 Aspirants For Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship Polls
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
Refinery: Dangote’s High Tech Excites Engineers
-
NEWS22 hours ago
2019: PMB Gave False Information To INEC – Atiku
-
EDITORIAL22 hours ago
Ethnic Nationalism And Nigerian Unity
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
FG To Inject N600bn Into Power Sector – TCN