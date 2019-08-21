Akpabio, Keyamo’s Inauguration, Fresh Hope For Niger Deltans..Reps

The Chairman, House Commitee on Legislative Compliance, Mr Dennis Idahosa, has said that another golden opportunity have been presented for the development of the Niger Delta Region with Goodwill Akpabio and Festus Keyamu, as the two Ministers in charge of the Ministry of Niger Delta.

Akpabio and Keyamu were assigned with the Minister and Minister of State for the ministry after their swearing-in on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Idahosa said he has no doubt in his mind that both the former Governor and foremost legal luminary, both of whom have been in the vanguard for a better Niger Delta, would see to the betterment of the region and its people, as ministers of the ministry in charge of the region.

According to him, “Not only have they used their precious public and private offices to campaigned for the development of the region that lays the golden egg for the country, they have also on their personal capacities, empowered several youths of the region.

“I am very positive that with their new assignment, especially as ministers in charge of the Niger Delta Ministry, they will see to it that the numerous challenges confronting the people and the region as given priority attention with a view to addressing them.

“I do not expect that they will, overnight, perform magic, but I am however optimistic that with their wealth of experience, especially as it concerns the region problems, the duo will excel in this task.”

The lawmaker who represents the Ovia Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber, however advised that they must live above primordial politics if they are to succeed.

Similarly, Idahosa, while congratulating Prince Clem Agba and Dr Osagie Ehanire, on their appointment as the minister of Budget and Economic Planning and Minster of Health respectively, expressed confidence that they would make their mark in their new assignments.

He urged them to see their appointment as a call to service of their father land and also to contribute their quota to the development of the county.