NEWS
Army Hands Over Suspected Okada Murderer To Police
The Nigeria Army has handed over one Ajayi Johnson suspected of murdering a commercial motorcycle operator, Chimaobi Nwaogwu at Umuokereke Ngwa Community, Obingwa Area Council.
Johnson, a former lance corpral, who reportedly shot the deceased on August 7, was charged, tried, reduced to a private and subsequently dismissed from the service according to the Army.
Col. Aliyu Yusuf, deputy director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Nigeria Army, Enugu read a press release to this effect Wednesday at the Police Headquaters in Umuahia, Abia state capital.
“In keeping to our earlier promise, the dismissed soldier has been handed to Abia State Police Command on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 for further investigation and civil prosecution for murder if found culpable,” he said.
Yusuf said the Army as a professional organisation places high premuim on the sancity of human lives and will not condone any act of unprofessional conduct among its personnel.
His words, “I wish to assure the general public that the Nigerian Army will continue to assist in the protection of lives and property in line with the Nigerian Constitution.”
Johnson was handed over by the Brigage Commander, 14 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Ohafia, Brigadier-General S.B. Kumakpayi to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon.
Speaking after taking custody of the suspect, the commissioner said the Army has made the police job easy, assuring of diligent investigation and prosecution of the matter.
MOST READ
NEWS6 hours ago
Obaseki Tasks Stakeholders On Shared Commitment To Sustainable Palm Oil Production
NEWS6 hours ago
FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment
NEWS9 hours ago
MRA Hails NIPC Over Compliance With FOI Obligations
NEWS9 hours ago
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
NEWS9 hours ago
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
NEWS9 hours ago
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NEWS9 hours ago
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
-
CRIME22 hours ago
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP Clears 34 Aspirants For Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship Polls
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
Refinery: Dangote’s High Tech Excites Engineers
-
NEWS23 hours ago
2019: PMB Gave False Information To INEC – Atiku
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
FG To Inject N600bn Into Power Sector – TCN
-
EDITORIAL23 hours ago
Ethnic Nationalism And Nigerian Unity