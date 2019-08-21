WORLD
China Threatens Sanctions Over U.S. Arms Sales To Taiwan
China threatened to sanction U.S. companies involved in arms, F-16 fighter planes, sales to Taiwan, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
China “resolutely opposes” the arms sales and has lodged “solemn protests” to the U.S., said a statement on the Foreign Ministry’s WeChat account.
”China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its own interests including imposing sanctions against U.S. companies involved in the arms sales to Taiwan,” the ministry said.
Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, urged the U.S. to stop the arms sales and end military contact with Taiwan.
The U.S. government has approved the possible eight billion dollars (6.6 billion euros) deal involving 66 aircraft, the biggest in decades.
The potential sale comes amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing, notably over trade.
China regards Taiwan as part of its territory which should be reunited with the mainland, by force if necessary.
It has regularly criticised U.S. arms deals with Taiwan including the current one, which has been widely discussed.
The U.S. Defence Security Cooperation Agency announced the deal on Tuesday in an official notification to Congress.
In a statement, it said that the deal was for 66 F-16 fighter aircraft, 75 General Electric engines and other systems.
The sale was in U.S. national interests and would help improve Taiwan’s security, it added.
Quoted by Chinese state media, Mr Geng said the sale was a violation of international law and international relations, as well as the One China policy – under which the U.S. recognises and has only formal ties with China and not Taiwan.
