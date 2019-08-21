NEWS
Court Remands 2 Over Bus Theft In Osun
For stealing two buses in Ile-Ife, an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Wednesday, remanded one Saheed Sunmonu, (37) and Shodipo Akinyemi, (54), in Ile-Ife correction custody.
The police prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 24, 2019 along Ife/Osu express road, Ile-Ife.
Osanyintuyi said that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit stealing.
He added that the defendants stole one Toyota Hiace Hummer bus with Reg No: SHR 277 XA involved in a fatal motor accident from scene of accident, the vehicle was valued N750,000, property of one Sheu Muhammed.
According to him, the offence contravened sections 383, 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing slammed on them after they had agreed to be tried by the court.
The Defence Counsel, Mr Moshood Abass, applied for the bail of the defendants in liberal term with the assurance that his clients would not jump bail, but produce substantial sureties.
Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji, did not grant the bail of the defendants, but ordered for their remand in Ile-Ife correction custody as she adjourned the case until Aug 27, 2019 for hearing.
