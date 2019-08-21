Court Summons DSS, Police Over Sowore’s Detention

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Inspector-General of Police to appear before her on September 4 to give reasons why he should not order the release of Omoyele Sowore, publisher of SaharaReporters, and other persons detained over the August 5, 2019 #RevolutionNow protest.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo issued the summons after entertaining an ex-parte application filed by a Lagos-based lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, on behalf of himself and others who participated in the #RevolutionNow protest.

The judge said the DSS and the IG must appear before it to give reasons why he should not order them to immediately and unconditionally release Sowore and the protesters.

The lawyer, who claimed he participated in the #RevolutionNow protest but was not arrested, asked the court to declare as unconstitutional and illegal police clampdown of the protesters and the arrest of Sowore by the DSS.Ogungbeje also urged the court to make an order for the immediate and unconditional release of those arrested and detained.

Joined as respondents in the application were the Federal Government, the DSS and the IG.

In an affidavit attached to the application, Ogungbeje claimed, “There has been a grave constitutional infraction committed by the respondents against the applicant and other persons who engaged in the peaceful protest for good governance in Nigeria.”

He maintained that he was deprived of his constitutionally guaranteed right to peaceful assembly and association and the right to freedom of expression.

He said, “On the 3rd of August, 2019, the convener of the protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore’s residence was forcefully invaded and put under siege; he was arrested, whisked away and detained in the detention facility of the 2nd respondent (DSS).

“Mr Omoyele Sowore has not committed any offence known to law to warrant the infringement and likely infringement of rights by the respondents.

“By engaging in the peaceful protest, the applicant and other persons have not committed any offence known to law to warrant the treatment meted out to them by the respondents and their agents,” Ogungbeje said.

He urged the court to order the immediate release of those arrested and detained.

However, Justice Oweibo refused to order the immediate release of the detainees, insisting that he need to hear from the FG, DSS and the IG first.

The judge therefore ordered Ogungbeje to put the respondents on notice and that they must appear before him on September 4 to show cause why Sowore and others should not be immediately released.