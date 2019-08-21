WORLD
Danish PM ‘Disappointed’ By Trump Decision
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says she is “disappointed and surprised” by US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel his visit to Denmark after she rejected suggestions of selling Greenland to the US.
Frederiksen told reporters that the invitation for “a stronger strategic co-operation with the Americans in the Arctic is still open”.
She said that she had been looking forward to the September 2-3 visit, adding “the United States is one of our closest allies”.
Trump announced his decision by tweet after Frederiksen dismissed the notion of selling Greenland to the US as “an absurd discussion”.
“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Trump said.
MOST READ
Obaseki Tasks Stakeholders On Shared Commitment To Sustainable Palm Oil Production
FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment
MRA Hails NIPC Over Compliance With FOI Obligations
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
-
CRIME21 hours ago
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
PDP Clears 34 Aspirants For Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship Polls
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
Refinery: Dangote’s High Tech Excites Engineers
-
NEWS22 hours ago
2019: PMB Gave False Information To INEC – Atiku
-
EDITORIAL22 hours ago
Ethnic Nationalism And Nigerian Unity
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
FG To Inject N600bn Into Power Sector – TCN