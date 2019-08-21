NEWS
Edo Govt To Meet Burrow Pit Managers, Others Over Challenges In Operations
Edo State government has expressed concern over what it described as challenges and abnormalities observed in the operation of burrow pits in the state.
Commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas, Hon. Joseph Ikpea, who said this in Benin City, explained that a meeting has been scheduled for stakeholders in the sector to address the challenges.
The commissioner said: “Following series of challenges and abnormalities discovered in the operations of burrow pits in the state, all burrow pit operators are invited to a meeting with the Honourable Commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas slated for Thursday 22nd of August, 2019 at 1pm prompt.”
He added that “the venue for the meeting is the office of the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Minerals, Oil and Gas, Ezoti Street, Benin City.”
Hon. Ikpea further said that similar meeting will be held with tipper drivers on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 11am, as there are “series of abnormalities discovered in the haulage of minerals including sand through and within Edo State.”
He added that attendance is mandatory for all executive members of the Edo Tipper Drivers Association, as key issues surrounding the development of the mining sector will be discussed.
MOST READ
Obaseki Tasks Stakeholders On Shared Commitment To Sustainable Palm Oil Production
FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment
MRA Hails NIPC Over Compliance With FOI Obligations
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
-
CRIME21 hours ago
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
PDP Clears 34 Aspirants For Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship Polls
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
Refinery: Dangote’s High Tech Excites Engineers
-
NEWS22 hours ago
2019: PMB Gave False Information To INEC – Atiku
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
FG To Inject N600bn Into Power Sector – TCN
-
EDITORIAL22 hours ago
Ethnic Nationalism And Nigerian Unity