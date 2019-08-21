Edo Govt To Meet Burrow Pit Managers, Others Over Challenges In Operations

Edo State government has expressed concern over what it described as challenges and abnormalities observed in the operation of burrow pits in the state.

Commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas, Hon. Joseph Ikpea, who said this in Benin City, explained that a meeting has been scheduled for stakeholders in the sector to address the challenges.

The commissioner said: “Following series of challenges and abnormalities discovered in the operations of burrow pits in the state, all burrow pit operators are invited to a meeting with the Honourable Commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas slated for Thursday 22nd of August, 2019 at 1pm prompt.”

He added that “the venue for the meeting is the office of the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Minerals, Oil and Gas, Ezoti Street, Benin City.”

Hon. Ikpea further said that similar meeting will be held with tipper drivers on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 11am, as there are “series of abnormalities discovered in the haulage of minerals including sand through and within Edo State.”

He added that attendance is mandatory for all executive members of the Edo Tipper Drivers Association, as key issues surrounding the development of the mining sector will be discussed.