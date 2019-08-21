Foundation Renders Free Medical Outreach To Nasarawa Community

More than 400 residents of One Man Village, Nasarawa state a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) suburb have benefited from a free medical service organised by the Voice of Impact Global Ministry in partnership with Save Your Liver Foundation of Nigeria.

The medical Outreach according to Presiding Pastor, Voice of Impact Global Ministry, Emmanuel Odugbo, the medical checkups on Malaria and Hepatitis B and C was aimed at combating the menace in the community.

Pastor Emanuel said recent reports show that Nigeria contributes significantly to the burden of chronic viral hepatitis infection globally with the prevalence of 11 per cent and 2.22 per cent for viral hepatitis B and C respectively.

According to him, ‘’In accordance with our objective, we are organizing this medical outreach to help cater for the poor and less privilege and we will be doing it twice a year for now.

’This corresponds to above 20 million people living with the virus in a population of 198 million who are not aware and are at the risk of developing chronic complications of liver cirrhosis and primary liver cell cancer. We believe this outreach will amplify efforts by the federal government and relevant stakeholders to stem the tide.

‘’We organize a health talk a day before and the spread of malaria and how to combat the deadly scourge of Hepatitis B.’’

He said the HBV, a viral infection that attacks the liver and can cause both acute and chronic disease. Last year, nearly 900 000 people died from the disease.

A beneficiary of the medical outreach Mrs Amu Susan lauded the initiative and stressed that the test and treatment will help alleviate the sufferings of less privileged Nigerians.

Mr. Jimi Isaac Julius Save Your Liver Foundation of Nigeria explained that the world is facing the epidemic of liver cancer, obesity, heart disease, brain defect, infertility, strokes, hepatitis adding that the foundation is partnering with Voice of Impact Global Ministry to combat the scourge.

