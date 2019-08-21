Gov. Bello Of Niger Directs Renovation Of Offices

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger State has directed the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructural Development to commence renovation of offices in various ministries in order to provide good working environment for workers.

He gave the directive in Minna on Tuesday when he paid an unscheduled visit to the the Ministry of Youths Development, Niger State Rural Electrification Board and the Office of Secretary to the State Government.

Bello expressed concern over the dilapidated structures and uncompleted projects in the complex and directed that all the offices be renovated and put in good condition for workers.

He said that renovation of the offices would enhance efficiency of the staff and enable them to discharge their duties diligently and effectively.

“These offices need to be renovated and new ones built so that staff can enjoy good working environment no matter their cadre.

“This will enable them work to the best of their ability and diligently carryout their duties,” he said.

The governor also directed the Ministry of Works to facilitate the completion of all abandoned projects and renovation of dilapidated ones in the ministries.